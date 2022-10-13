Camila Cabello Wore Two Different Throwback Hairstyles in 24 Hours

We know Camila Cabello is no stranger to showing up and showing out with a new look—especially when it comes to her hair. The “Havana” singer has tried out so many styles besides her signature brunette waves, from accent braids, styled edges and updos to colors ranging from jet black to dirty blonde and even mint green on her voluminous mane. So it’s no surprise that when Camila tries out a new look she gives us a show. On Wednesday, October 12, she debuted not just one, but two different nostalgic hair looks in under 24 hours.

Early in the day, celebrity hairstylist, Sarah Potempa, gave the The Voice judge her first throwback hairstyle with all of the ’90s feels. The hair look featured a center part, and Camila’s long hair smoothed and styled in shiny loose bends. At her hairline, the hairstylist used small, colorful clips to frame and hold back her hair from her face. The look is reminiscent of the ’90’s and ’00s butterfly clips, that were the “it girl” hair accessory at the time. Recently, all things Y2K beauty have reemerged as current trends for 2022. Hailey Bieber demoed the butterfly-accessorized look earlier this year on Tiktok and nostalgic trend queen, Olivia Rodrigo wore her version of over-sized butterfly clips to the 2022 Met Gala.

However, the styles did not stop there. For her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Potempa swapped her hairstyle once again for a different nostalgic style combining influences from the 1960s and 1990s. Potempa first styled the singer’s hair into a Brigitte Bardot-inspired bouffant and then added a creative touch to the look with peekaboo braid with pink hair extensions under the layered and voluminous curls. The Y2K hair-esque streaks with Barbiecore vibes played perfectly to complement her plaid pink mini dress fashioned by Roz Zangardi and pink soft glam look by makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez.

Whether she’s tapping into the 1990s pop star aesthetic, 1960s French films, or girly Barbiecore beauty trends, what we know for sure is that Camila’s style is always going to delight and surprise us at every turn. With her beautiful long hair as a base she can wear any trend she and her hairstylist can dream up. We can only wonder what look Camila will make trend, next.