Phoebe Bridgers has had quite the busy year, coming off of an international tour that lasted all of spring and summer 2022, starting her own radio show, and generally making everyone jealous of her relationship with boyfriend Paul Mescal, both on and off of the red carpet. But it seems the singer’s very full schedule may have influenced her most recent hair look: The Saddest Factory record label owner, is showing off a new, lower maintenance version of her signature bleached hair color, featuring visible dark roots.

For the the Chanel-hosted dinner celebrating the 90th anniversary of Gabrielle Chanel’s first jewelry collection on October 20 in Los Angeles, Bridgers wore her platinum blonde hair with visible, rocker-chic dark roots. Her hair was styled with chin-length layers framing her face, while the remaining hair was twisted back into a spiky Y2K-inspired updo. The rest of her beauty look was minimal except for a classic red lip. For the event, Bridgers also wore a coordinated black top and mini skirt in complementary textures and Chanel signature accessories, a quilted bag and a chain link belt.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If there’s something else Bridgers is known for other than her emotional, musical prowess, it’s her memorably perennially bleached-out hair. She has stayed within the muted hair color spectrum as long as she’s been in the spotlight. Her hair color changes between gray, lavender, and white blonde — notoriously the most difficult hair colors to maintain — but never with a grown-out root, revealing her natural hair color. Bright blonde hair with dark roots is a classic ’80s and ’90s glam look worn by the likes of iconic musicians Blondie, Madonna, and Courtney Love, and it looks like it’s Bridgers’ time to take on the aesthetic.

Courtney Love and Drew Barrymore, 1990 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Madonna, 1987 Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images Blondie, 1981 Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

While it remains to be seen whether Phoebe’s new dark roots are the result of a hectic schedule and a missed salon appointment or a rock-and-roll-inspired choice remains to be seen. We’ll be watching closely, as whatever Bridgers does next is sure to be the the new cool-girl hair color to trend — whether intentional or not. But just know in the meantime, you might need to make a quick update to your Phoebe Bridgers halloween costume.