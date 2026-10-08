Audrey Hobert Touches Grass In “Phoebe” Music Video

Those of us who bought stock in Audrey Hobert early on have been reaping the benefits all year long. There was the NPR Tiny Desk appearance, the “Sue Me” needle drop in Off Campus, the Lollapalooza moment, and even a debut on the Billboard Hot 100. To our fellow investors, we say: Get ready to cash in once again, because the rising pop star just released a music video for “Phoebe,” the beloved fan-favorite album track about self-love and radical acceptance.

The video, self-directed by Hobert, begins with the 27-year-old taking a walk on the beach ‘cus a guy doesn’t like her back (as the song goes), where she seemingly makes a wish on a rock and throws it into the ocean. She returns to her lonely, dark home and tosses a self-written screenplay titled “The Story Of My Life” into a fire before burying her hopes and dreams in a cemetery.

In an attempt to touch grass, she takes a trip to the woods and consults the redwood trees about her troubles. Throughout her journey she’s followed by a white van, but doesn’t acknowledge its presence until the driver offers her a cartoonishly large lollipop, which she reluctantly accepts.

She continues to spend time alone — at the bar, in the woods, at the beach, in the bathroom — until slowly, the “dull ache” she writes about no longer bothers her. And when the man in the van eventually returns, he’s got something that actually excites her: Tickets to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball.

Noticeably absent from the music video is Phoebe Buffay, aka Lisa Kudrow’s character from Friends, whom the song is named after.

Watch the “Phoebe” music video below.