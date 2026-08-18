If You Want To Know What’s Good In Pop, Look To The Bottom Of The Charts

Tuesdays are a big day in the NYLON household, as it is the day that the Billboard charts are updated. We pride ourselves on being leaders in the song of the summer conversation, and to do that, we always keep tabs on what people are streaming. But lately, the dopamine hit that once was scrolling through the charts has started to feel like an emotionally laborious chore.

The Top 10 used to belong to cultural sensations like Madonna, Britney Spears, and Michael Jackson. Today, the top of the charts are riddled with fraudulent sales numbers and musicians who most of the general public couldn’t pick out of a crowd: Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” continues to shatter decades-long chart records once held by Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Whitney Houston; Ariana Grande is holding steady at no. 5 with the flattest single of her career; and then there’s the Morgan Wallen of it all. Suffice it to say, it’s a bleak time to be a music writer.

At least, that’s how it feels at the top of the charts. The bottom of the charts tell a completely different story.

Recently, three of the most exciting up-and-comers of the moment earned their first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart entries: on Aug. 4, Audrey Hobert’s “Sue Me” came in just under the wire at no. 98, over a year after its release in May 2025. The next week, Hobert climbed to no. 92, leaving room for Slayyyter to take over her position at 98 with her new hit “Brand New Chanel$.” Pop protégé Adéla also secured a spot that week at no. 85 with her latest single “Ain’t In LA,” making her the first Slovak artist to appear on the chart.

This week’s Hot 100 stats tell a similar story, with Hobert at no. 85 and Adéla one spot above. Other song-of-the-summer (and song-of-the-year) contenders circulating at the bottom of the Hot 100 include Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith’s depressing duet “What’s Wrong With Me” (no. 97), Julia Wolf’s Evanescence-core anthem “In My Room” (no. 94), and Steve Lacy’s psychedelic ballad “The Feeling” (no. 75). Meanwhile in the top half of the chart, you’ll find a lot of Drake, Bruno Mars, and country music (no shade if that’s your jam; different strokes for different folks).

Of course, the Billboard charts would be nothing without Spotify, so to understand this new trend, we have to look at streaming numbers, too. According to Spotify, Hobert’s “Sue Me” entered the Daily Top Songs US 200 chart on July 1 at no. 112. As of Aug. 17, the song has peaked at no. 57 — not exactly a bottom-of-the-chart position, but it certainly explains its new spot on the Hot 100.

Phoebe Bridgers’ new record Lost Weekend will be in contention for charting next week, and if songs like “Bobby,” “Never Going Back!” and “Lost Weekend (Reprise)” continue to gain steam on TikTok, there’s a good chance we could see the indie rocker dominating the bottom of the chart as well. And when that happens, she’ll be in good company. It is the place to be, after all.