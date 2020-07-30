In addition to touching up her tattoos and piercings, holding our government accountable, celebrating daughter Kulture's birthday and generally cracking us up, Cardi B has stayed busy during quarantine working on new music. The singer shared an Instagram post today teasing new music, merch, and even tour dates. The post features a pastel-colored tropical landscape with Cardi appropriately riding a peacock, which doesn't give us much in the way of hints as to what her new music will sound like, but it does make for some pretty visuals.

Cardi's 2018 debut studio album, Invasion Of Privacy, featured hits like "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" and "Bartier Cardi," and won Best Rap Album Of The Year at the Grammys.