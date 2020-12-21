Earlier this month, Elliot Page came out as transgender. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Page said, "I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot." The Oscar-nominated actor behind classic films like Juno and Inception and critically-acclaimed TV shows like The Umbrella Academy and Tales of the City was immediately met with a wave of support from fans and fellow Hollywood mainstays, with many praising the actor's decision to come out to the public. Now, less than three weeks after his soul-baring announcement and a brief social media break, Page has returned to Instagram to thank fans for their continued support.

On Sunday afternoon, Page, dressed in a simple black hoodie, black t-shirt, and matching black beanie, posted a selfie on Instagram. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you," he noted in the caption. "Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other." Page also used the opportunity to draw attention to two trans-affirming organizations. "If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline," they noted.

TranSanta is a crowdsourced gift-giving initiative meant to get Christmas gifts safely delivered to trans people in need — such as those who are in foster care or experiencing homelessness. Co-founded by Pose star Indya Moore, TranSanta gives trans participants the ability to create their own wishlists (via Target). Then, others are able to go through and purchase necessary items that will then be mailed directly to them.

Trans Lifeline, meanwhile, is a peer support crisis hotline for trans people with services offered in both English and Spanish. Additionally, the trans-affirming organization also provides microgrants for trans people attempting to change their IDs to match their true gender.

Seemingly signing off for the rest of this year, Elliot Page concluded, "See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot."

Check out Elliot Page's latest selfie and thankful message below.