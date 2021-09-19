Entertainment
Here Are The Winners Of The 2021 Emmys
‘The Crown’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ are tied for the most nominations at this year’s Emmy Awards.
The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards are here, hosted by Cedric The Entertainer and streaming on CBS live from Los Angeles. Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian are tied for the most nominations with 24 each, with Netflix and HBO Max leading the charge in general for streamers with the most possible wins.
Read on for the complete list of Emmys winners, updated live:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown
Jonathan Majors
Josh O’Conner
Rege-Jean Page
Billy Porter
Matthew Rhys
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba
Olivia Colman
Elisabeth Moss
Surnee Smollett
Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Cynthia Erivo
Elizabeth Olsen
Anya Taylor Joy
Kate Winslett
Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany
Hugh Grant
Ewan McGregor
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Leslie Odom Jr
Outstanding Comedy Series
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Ted Lasso
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson
Michael Douglas
William H. Macy
Jason Sudeikis
Kenan Thompson
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Kaley Cuoco
Allison Janney
Tracee Ellis Ross
Jean Smart
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham
Aidy Bryant
Kate McKinnon
Rosie Perez
Cecily Strong
Juno Temple
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Brett Goldstein
Brendan Hunt
Nick Mohammed
Paul Reiser
Jeremy Swift
Kenan Thompson
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"
Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"
Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"
O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"
John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"
Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"
Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"
Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"
Outstanding Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
Conan
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square
OsloRobin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"
Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"
Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"
Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"
Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"
Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown"
Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"
Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"
Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"
Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"
Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
"Bridgerton" (Episode: "Diamond of the First Water"), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson
"The Crown" (Episode: "Fairytale"), Directed by Benjamin Caron
"The Crown" (Episode: "War"), Directed by Jessica Hobbs
"The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "The Wilderness"), Directed by Liz Garbus
"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 9: The Marshal"), Directed by Jon Favreau
"Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale"), Directed by Steven Canals
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
"The Crown" (Episode: "War"), written by Peter Morgan
"The Boys" (Episode: "What I Know"), written by Rebecca Sonnenshine
"The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "Home"), written by Yahlin Chang
"Lovecraft Country" (Episode: "Sundown"), written by Misha Green
"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"), written by Dave Filoni
"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 16: The Rescue"), written by Jon Favreau
"Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale"), written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
"The Amber Ruffin Show"
"A Black Lady Sketch Show"
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"
"Saturday Night Live"
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
"The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency"), Written by Steve Yockey
"Girls5eva" (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Meredith Scardino
"Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky
"PEN15" (Episode: "Play"), Written by Maya Erskine
"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again"), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis
"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
"B Positive" (Episode: "Pilot"), Directed by James Burrows
"The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency"), Directed by Susanna Fogel
"Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Directed by Lucia Aniello
"Mom" (Episode: "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak"), Directed by James Widdoes
"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Biscuits"), Directed by Zach Braff
"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "The Hope that Kills You"), Directed by MJ Delaney
Ted Lasso (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again"), Directed by Declan Lowney
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
"The Queen's Gambit," Directed by Scott Frank
"Hamilton," Directed by Thomas Kail
"I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Ego Death"), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel
"I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes"), Directed by Sam Miller
"Mare of Easttown," Directed by Craig Zobel
"The Underground Railroad," Directed by Barry Jenkins
"WandaVision," Directed by Matt Shakman
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series
"I May Destroy You," Written by Michaela Coel
"Mare of Easttown," Written by Brad Ingelsby
"The Queen's Gambit," Written by Scott Frank
"WandaVision" (Episode: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron
"WandaVision" (Episode: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience"), Written by Jac Schaeffer
"WandaVision" (Episode: "Previously On"), Written by Laura Donney
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
"Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020"
"Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special"
"The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards"
"The Oscars"
"The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd"