Here Are The Winners Of The 2021 Emmys

The 73rd Annual Emmy Awards are here, hosted by Cedric The Entertainer and streaming on CBS live from Los Angeles. Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian are tied for the most nominations with 24 each, with Netflix and HBO Max leading the charge in general for streamers with the most possible wins.

Read on for the complete list of Emmys winners, updated live:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown

Jonathan Majors

Josh O’Conner

Rege-Jean Page

Billy Porter

Matthew Rhys

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba

Olivia Colman

Emma Corrin

Elisabeth Moss

Mj Rodriguez

Surnee Smollett

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel

Cynthia Erivo

Elizabeth Olsen

Anya Taylor Joy

Kate Winslett

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany

Hugh Grant

Ewan McGregor

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Leslie Odom Jr

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily In Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Michael Douglas

William H. Macy

Jason Sudeikis

Kenan Thompson

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant

Kaley Cuoco

Allison Janney

Tracee Ellis Ross

Jean Smart

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham

Aidy Bryant

Hannah Einbinder

Kate McKinnon

Rosie Perez

Cecily Strong

Juno Temple

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins

Brett Goldstein

Brendan Hunt

Nick Mohammed

Paul Reiser

Jeremy Swift

Kenan Thompson

Bowen Yang

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

O-T Fagbenle, "The Handmaid's Tale"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

Conan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square

OsloRobin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown"

Renée Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

"Bridgerton" (Episode: "Diamond of the First Water"), Directed by Julie Anne Robinson

"The Crown" (Episode: "Fairytale"), Directed by Benjamin Caron

"The Crown" (Episode: "War"), Directed by Jessica Hobbs

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "The Wilderness"), Directed by Liz Garbus

"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 9: The Marshal"), Directed by Jon Favreau

"Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale"), Directed by Steven Canals

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

"The Crown" (Episode: "War"), written by Peter Morgan

"The Boys" (Episode: "What I Know"), written by Rebecca Sonnenshine

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Episode: "Home"), written by Yahlin Chang

"Lovecraft Country" (Episode: "Sundown"), written by Misha Green

"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi"), written by Dave Filoni

"The Mandalorian" (Episode: "Chapter 16: The Rescue"), written by Jon Favreau

"Pose" (Episode: "Series Finale"), written by Steven Canals, Brad Falchuk, Our Lady J, Janet Mock, and Ryan Murphy

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

"The Amber Ruffin Show"

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

"The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency"), Written by Steve Yockey

"Girls5eva" (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Meredith Scardino

"Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky

"PEN15" (Episode: "Play"), Written by Maya Erskine

"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again"), Written by Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt, and Jason Sudeikis

"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Pilot"), Written by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

"B Positive" (Episode: "Pilot"), Directed by James Burrows

"The Flight Attendant" (Episode: "In Case of Emergency"), Directed by Susanna Fogel

"Hacks" (Episode: "There Is No Line"), Directed by Lucia Aniello

"Mom" (Episode: "Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak"), Directed by James Widdoes

"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "Biscuits"), Directed by Zach Braff

"Ted Lasso" (Episode: "The Hope that Kills You"), Directed by MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Episode: "Make Rebecca Great Again"), Directed by Declan Lowney

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

"The Queen's Gambit," Directed by Scott Frank

"Hamilton," Directed by Thomas Kail

"I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Ego Death"), Directed by Sam Miller and Michaela Coel

"I May Destroy You" (Episode: "Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes"), Directed by Sam Miller

"Mare of Easttown," Directed by Craig Zobel

"The Underground Railroad," Directed by Barry Jenkins

"WandaVision," Directed by Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series

"I May Destroy You," Written by Michaela Coel

"Mare of Easttown," Written by Brad Ingelsby

"The Queen's Gambit," Written by Scott Frank

"WandaVision" (Episode: "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!"), Written by Chuck Hayward and Peter Cameron

"WandaVision" (Episode: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience"), Written by Jac Schaeffer

"WandaVision" (Episode: "Previously On"), Written by Laura Donney

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

"Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020"

"Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special"

"The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards"

"The Oscars"

"The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd"