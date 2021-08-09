Nearly one year after Machine Gun Kelly released his game-changing record Tickets To My Downfall, the rapper-turned-pop-punk-prophet is gearing up to release his next album titled Born With Horns. And, in line with his bad boy persona, he made the announcement in the most Machine Gun Kelly way possible: by getting huge, matching tattoos that stretch the length of his forearm with his friend, musical ally, and album executive producer Travis Barker.

“‘born with horns’ the album. we’re back for round two…,” the musician and former NYLON cover star wrote on Instagram on Monday next to video of him and Barker brandishing their new ink, still shiny and red from the needle.

The upcoming album will be MGK’s sixth studio record and second under the pop-punk sonic umbrella. Tickets To My Downfall, which he released at the tail-end of September 2020, was a major departure from his previously established rap persona and culturally helped kick-off a new golden age for the guitar-driven mid-aughts genre. The genre’s playing field is now dotted with a slew of new acts and actors including TikTokers Lil Huddy, Nessa Barrett, and Jxdn, alongside cult musicians Maggie Lindemann and all-women band Meet Me @ The Altar.

It’s clear pop-punk’s renaissance is just getting started. Here’s everything we know about Machine Gun Kelly’s next album.

Born With Horns’ lead single is out August 11

The album’s as-of-yet untitled lead single is arriving very soon on Wednesday, August 11.

Kelly teased the single on Instagram, playing a snippet of the brooding head-banging track which includes the lyric: “signed a deal, I got paper cuts.” According to a press release, the track will drop at midnight ET on Wednesday and arrive with a music video directed by Cole Bennett. There’s no word yet on when the full project can be expected.

Yes, Travis Barker will be heavily involved in Born With Horns

If the matching tattoo wasn’t enough to convey Barker’s commitment and scope of involvement in the album then we don’t know what to tell you. The Blink-182 drummer and pop-punk’s unofficial godfather is coming on as MGK’s executive producer for Born With Horns, a promotion from his previous role as just producer on Tickets To My Downfall. The jury’s still out on what roles Megan Fox’ (and/or Kourtney Kardashian???) might play.