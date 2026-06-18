Everyone Wants Samia To Be Their Tour Opener

There’s an undeniable art to choosing an opener for your tour. Taylor Swift passed the showgirl baton to Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo helped make Chappell Roan a household name, and Tate McRae turned Zara Larsson into a headline. In fact, it’s become so serious that artists are literally sharing their openers. Case in point: Gracie Abrams and Role Model. Both acts have tapped singer-songwriter Samia to join them on their respective upcoming tours, which means you’ll have two chances to see the “Pool” singer in two different continents.

Samia begins her time on the road with Role Models’ Chuck On Tour, which kicks off in Portland, Oregon on Sept. 9. From there, the 29-year-old will be making stops all throughout North America alongside Mr. Model, playing venues like Philadelphia’s Skyline Stage, Atlanta’s Synovus Bank, Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall before wrapping her tour stint in Berkeley, California on Oct. 18.

Samia will then resume her opening duties on April 8, 2027, where she will warm up the crowd at Paris’ Accor Arena for Gracie Abrams’ Look At My Life tour. As the opener for the European leg of Abrams’ tour, Samia will get the chance to play AFAS Dome in Antwerp, Belgium, 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, Co-op Live in Manchester, OVO Hydro in Glasgow, and The O2 Arena in London, England, where she’ll wrap the tour on May 4.

Samia will be playing 42 shows across the two tours, so there’s basically no reason not to see her live at least once within the next year.