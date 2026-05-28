Gracie Abrams Wants You To Look At Her Life On Tour

The tour-of-the-year conversation will be quite crowded come December 2026, with artists like Slayyyter, Ariana Grande, Robyn, and Harry Styles all competing for the No. 1 spot. And though we still have six months left until we crown our 2026 winner, it looks like the convo is shaping up to be just as packed for 2027. Kacey Musgraves will complete her Middle Of Nowhere tour in February, Olivia Rodrigo will take her final Unraveled-tour bow in May, and now, Gracie Abrams has just thrown her hat in the arena-sized ring.

Abrams announced her upcoming Look At My Life tour on May 28 following the release of her new single, “Hit The Wall.” “We’re baaaaaack 👹!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,” the singer-songwriter wrote on Instagram. “I HAVE MISSED YOU AND I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!!!!!!!!More to come soon…” The 64-show tour kicks off on Dec. 2, 2026 in Denver, Colorado, with the 26-year-old making stops across North America, the UK, and Europe before wrapping her run in Barcelona on May 28, 2027.

Tour Openers

Rachel Chinouriri, Jensen McRae, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Charlotte Lawrence, Grace Ives, Bella Kay, The Japanese House, Samia, and Jake Minch will all be joining Abrams on the road.

Get Your Look At My Life Tour Tickets

Eligible Capital One cardholders will have access to an exclusive presale starting Wednesday, June 3 at 9 a.m. local time. You can also sign up for presale via Abrams' tour website by 10 p.m. PT May 31 before the fan presale begins on June 2, or wait for the general sale on Friday, June 5, at 9 a.m. local.

Find Your North American Date