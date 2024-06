Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Rockstar” - Lisa Lisa may be Blackpink’s go-to rapper, but she cosplays rock star quite convincingly on her sticky and confident solo comeback single. There’s no scepter in the neon-lit visual, but the K-pop idol knows she’s a queen, name-dropping Louis Vuitton one second and offering to teach you Japanese the next.

“Getting No Sleep” - Tinashe Having already taught the world how to be a “nasty girl,” Tinashe slows it down on this transportive and electronic-leaning bop. Don’t let the mid-tempo beat fool you, though — she’s got plans to go all night, authoritatively asserting, “We ain’t getting no sleep.” It’s no coincidence this one arrived in time for Pride Weekend.

“Twentysomethings” - Camila Cabello On an album of bombastic bangers and house-inspired bops, “Twentysomethings” sticks out. Taking cues from SZA’s ode to her 20s, Cabello crams memories and confessions into every corner of the soft, contemplative ballad. For the Miami-shy, the vulnerable track feels like connective tissue to the “Havana” singer’s past work, even if she only lets her guard down while crossing the bridge into Brooklyn.

“Moody Girl” - Megan Thee Stallion Despite being an Aquarius, rap’s resident hot girl isn’t immune from those sensitive Cancer-season feels. This track from her new album MEGAN marks a rare, vulnerable moment in a track list full of booming bass lines and booty-shaking beats. But don’t worry — even in the pits of loneliness, you can catch her “twerkin’ and cryin’.”

“Cowboys Cry Too” - Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan How has it taken this long to get Noah Kahan — the bright and bearded face of folk-pop — on a country song? It’s pure “tears in your beers” magic when his rasp joins with Ballerini’s softness on this dramatic ballad. You can’t lasso away toxic masculinity, but they make us want to try.

“Nomad” - Clairo Running from your dreams has never sounded so, uh, dreamy. Like a sonic melatonin, Clairo radiates an aura of comfort on this folksy-but-buzzy tune from her upcoming album Charm, masking loneliness and fear with sugar-coated acoustics.

“Done With You” - Omar Apollo In the spirit of kiss-off bops like “Bye” by Ariana Grande, Omar Apollo turns wounds into a breezy dismissal on this groovy and confident slice of alt-pop. Sure, there may be some residual damage under those funky horns — “I’m still wearing all your clothes,” he confesses at one point — but that’s a feeling for another day.

“Run It Back” - Still Woozy The “run it back”-ability is strong on Still Woozy’s latest psychedelic genre bender. Between layered vocals and stacked production, there’s an undeniable feeling of summer wistfulness. By the end of its runtime, I’m somehow nostalgic for 2010s Instagram filters, garden hoses in the pool, and the way I felt when I pressed play.

“Treadmill” - Knox With the energy of a Golden Retriever and the vibe of “coolest guy on the track team,” Knox chases after his lover at a frenetic pace on the appropriately titled “Treadmill.” Ramping up only to slow down and speed up again, the pop-rock tune is a cardio workout.