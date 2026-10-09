Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“I Think He’s Got A Girl” by Slayyyter
Slayyyter could absolutely scream and shout her way through every song she puts out until the end of time, yet she chooses to be discerning with her talents, and knows exactly when to tone it down. After seeing it performed at her WOR$T GIRL IN NYYYC event with Spotify this week, I can already tell this song is going to be a standout moment in her live show moving forward.
“FF” by Troye Sivan
Genuinely one of the most romantic songs you’ll hear all year; the love Troye Sivan writes about feels so tangible and identifiable, yet something about it feels distant and out of reach. Maybe it was written while the romance was already in the rear view, or perhaps the relationship was never actually real to begin with.
“Champagne” by Remi Wolf
Many artists turn to country as a way to rebrand as a “serious” artist, but Remi Wolf never had to worry about that. As one of the most authentic voices we have, her pivot to Nashville has felt completely genuine and earned, which is something that not a lot of these girls can say.
“Love Depressed” by Carly Rae Jepsen
We need a moratorium on everyone who isn’t Carly Rae Jepsen making synth pop, because she’s the only one who’s nailing it right now.
“Wishing Well” by Daine
I’m calling it now: this will be the soundtrack to our collective impending existential crisis.
“Dangerous” by Joyce Wrice
Teeming with personality and sex appeal, Joyce Wrice glides all over this track with an agility that rivals the talents of such influences as Brandy and Aaliyah. You could sneak this into any R&B throwbacks playlist and no one would bat an eye.
“Wish Upon You” by Florence Road
An instant entry into the Great Irish Songbook. That glistening piano riff is generational, and the chorus is pure bliss.
“Accelerator” by Kid Sistr
All gas, no breaks. If the sex-driven verses don't get you tingling, the whispered chorus sure will.