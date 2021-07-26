Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

There’s a certain point in every relationship that truly defines a couple. Far beyond the “just talking” period and “honeymoon” phase, it’s when the pair have spent so much time together that the lines between their own significant wardrobes have blurred. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are proof of the power of coordinating outfits (see also Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker and their similar punk-pop aesthetic). Cardi B and Offset recently wore the same camo shorts, while Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were twinning in trucker hats. Even Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been seen in the same looks before.

Bella Hadid and her newly revealed boyfriend Marc Kalman are the latest to get in on the matching couple style trend. While out in New York City on Sunday, Hadid and Kalman were spotted wearing the same New Balance 1300 sneakers, which hails from the brand’s coveted collaboration with New York brand Aimé Leon Dore. Hadid wore the pair in pink, which you can still try to cop on the resale market, while Kalman had on the green version.

As for the rest of Hadid’s weekend look, she teamed her sneakers with a pair of baggy brown shorts from Gr10k and a tank from Celine. She accessorized the rest of her outfit with a necklace from Mudd Pearl, tiny sunglasses, and a white handbag.

BHMC / BACKGRID

Ahead, check out of the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Megan Thee Stallion’s naked dress, Vanessa Hudgens’ pelvic cutouts, and more.

Cara Delevingne

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne channeled her inner (electric) race car driver at the annual ePrix race in London. She wore a driving suit with a Zilver one-shoulder crop top.

Marsai Martin

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Marsai Martin attended the premiere of her new film Jungle Cruise in a thematic look, including a Dundas leopard-print dress and black pumps.

Megan Thee Stallion

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion ha officially brought back the naked dress to the red carpet. At the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue celebration, the rapper wore a custom Natalia Fedner dress made up of chains and vintage Swarovski crystals. According to the designer, the gown took more than 1,800 feet of silver chain to make by hand.

Margot Robbie

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Margot Robbie made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote her new film The Suicide Squad wearing a polka-dot dress from Magda Butrym.

Nicole Richie

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole Richie hosted the Baby2Baby Back2School event and went for a super casual look — flared jeans, a crop tee, and velvet flats — that you can easily recreate this summer.

Florence Pugh

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florence Pugh wore a red dress by Khaite to attend the Studio 7 By Cartier exhibition opening at The Saatchi Gallery in London.

Vanessa Hudgens

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens tried out the pelvic cutouts trend in a gown by Christopher Esber at the 2021 Filming Italy Festival.

Elizabeth Olsen

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen is also making appearances at the 2021 Filming Italy Festival. One of her outfits, a raw hemmed tunic Annother Archive with abstract paint details by Catalan artist Lidia Massllorens, is giving us cool art teacher vibes.

Tess Holiday

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tess Holliday paired her a disco-inspired dress from CityChic with gold heels and gold sphere handbag.

Lexi Underwood

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Lexi Underwood’s latest look is our going-out style inspiration. She paired a groovy printed top with baggy distressed jeans.

Bretman Rock

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bretman Rock was spotted out in New York City in a full statement look from Peter Do.

Arlo Parks

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arlo Parks wore Prada to attend Mulberry and Alexa Chung’s collaboration party in London.

Kimora, Ming, and Aoki Lee Simmons

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kimora Lee Simmons took her daughters Ming and Aoki out to dinner in Los Angeles. They each wore their best going-out looks, from party pants to a classic LBD.

Madison Beer

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison Beer opted for an all-white Emporio Armani suit to celebrate the Victoria’s Secret Tease Crème Cloud fragrance launch.