18 Gifts For The Aspiring (or Avid) TikToker In Your Life

From must-have tech gear to must-show-off fashion items.

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Have you truly lived through 2020 if you haven't downloaded TikTok? The social media platform has become a top choice across the globe — more than two billion downloads, to be exact — when it comes to passing the time in quarantine. Because of that, chances are you're on the shopping search to gift the TikTok lover in your life this holiday season.

From must-have tech gear to must-show-off fashion items, we've picked out the best gift ideas for the aspiring (or avid) TikToker in your life. Whether it's the exact clothing pieces personally approved by Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae, or colorful LED lights or a pair of customizable AirPods to help perfect the latest dance challenge, these suggestions, below, will make anyone's TikTok videos viral-worthy.

Ultra High-Rise Dad Joggers
Hollister

Follow Charli's footsteps (and fashion campaign deal) by getting one of her favorite sweatpants.

16’ Sound-Reactive Strip Light
Brilliant Ideas

Add ambiance to your TikTok videos with these bedroom-friendly strip lights.

The Pearl Safe Chain
Dalmata

For the TikToker who wants to dress like an e-girl but also show an appreciation for Harry Styles' signature jewelry piece.

Fluff Yeah Slide
UGG

Cozy slides that'll stay on no matter long you dance in them.

Cliff's Edge Sweater
Rumours

A roomy sweater that still makes a statement on an iPhone screen.

Portable Vlogging Kit for Smartphones - Black
Sunpak

Good lighting is key for TikTok videos, and this portable kit will make it easy for on-the-go content.

AE Mom Jean
AE

These are apparently Addison Rae's favorite pair of jeans.

Air Force 1 Sneaker
Nike

If creativity strikes and you want to get in on Sneaker DIY TikTok. These AF1s are the perfect blank canvas.

SSENSE Exclusive Green Lizard Mini Rachel Bag
By Far

A fashion TikToker wouldn't be seen without a '90s-era accessory. This baguette bag does the trick.

Siobhan Corset
I.Am.Gia

This vintage-inspired corset is all over our FYP.

PopMount 2 Flex Miami Sunset
PopSocket

A convenient way to prop up your phone that doesn't involve stacking random household items.

Fluffy Faux Fur Bucket
ASOS Design

This fuzzy bucket hat is worth the prime screen-time real estate.

Sweetie
Beepy Bella

Wear this earring solo for the ultimate e-girl/e-boy aesthetic.

Tiered Easy Dress Ruffle Yoke
Eloquii

For the TikToker who's still tapping into the cottagecore trend.

Oatmeal Set (Long Sleeve + Shorts)
Come Back As A Flower

TikTokers usually dress up or go super casual on their videos. This comfy tie-dye set achieves the latter.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Apple

For easy listening when it comes to consuming — and creating — TikTok videos. You can even personalize this particular version of AirPods comes for free.

Happily Ever After Hoodie
Urban Sophistication

Addison Rae was recently spotted in this hoodie and matching sweats. Need we say more?

Crazy Checkers iPhone Case
Wildflower

A standout phone case for its TikTok cameos. Luckily, this Wildflower style was just released.