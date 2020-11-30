18 Gifts For The Aspiring (or Avid) TikToker In Your Life

'Tis officially the season for gift-giving. For us, that's a full month in which we'll be providing gift ideas for everyone on your list with our holiday gift guides. So make your holiday shopping a breeze this season, and let us help you find gifts for all the people in your life.

Have you truly lived through 2020 if you haven't downloaded TikTok? The social media platform has become a top choice across the globe — more than two billion downloads, to be exact — when it comes to passing the time in quarantine. Because of that, chances are you're on the shopping search to gift the TikTok lover in your life this holiday season.

From must-have tech gear to must-show-off fashion items, we've picked out the best gift ideas for the aspiring (or avid) TikToker in your life. Whether it's the exact clothing pieces personally approved by Charli D'Amelio and Addison Rae, or colorful LED lights or a pair of customizable AirPods to help perfect the latest dance challenge, these suggestions, below, will make anyone's TikTok videos viral-worthy.

