2021’s Most-Wanted “It” Items Are Baggy Jeans & Nike Air Force 1s

Revenge shopping is back, but it’s not exactly what you think. After a long year and a half spent mostly inside, 2021 presented the opportunity to experience things IRL again, away from our screens. Although we’ve ditched our sweatpants for “going-out” silhouettes earlier this year, it seems that we haven’t completely abandoned our comfy and casual ‘fits after all.

According to global fashion shopping platform Lyst, which recently released its annual report on the past year, the most-wanted items in 2021 are baggy jeans and white Nike Air Force 1s. These closet staples have been approved by celebrity style stars, like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, who are often spotted in the denim-sneaker combo in street style photos. In the new report, baggy jeans had a “55% year-on-year growth, with Levi's and Weekday being popular options.” There were also even more searches for Nike’s Air Force 1s this year, with “4,000 searches on Lyst alone per day.” Imagine how Google is feeling right now!

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Thanks to the power of TikTok and Gen Z, the early-aughts renaissance is still going strong. From low-rise bottoms to corseted ensembles and #throwback outfits, searches for “Y2K” increased 389% compared to last year, according to Lyst. So it looks like we’ve still been enjoying the best of both worlds, even as casual and oversized outfit choices still reign at the top. Some key fashion trends from Lyst’s 2021 report included “nightlife” ensembles, as searches for mini skirts and party dresses jumped by 221%. After spending a year in nothing but loungewear, we’ve also been swapping our pajamas for kidcore-inspired clothing pieces, such as beaded and resin jewelry items, bold colors, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the 12 most trending moments in fashion from 2021, as well as Lyst’s predictions for 2022, below:

To read more about the year in fashion for 2021, head over to Lyst’s website for its report in full now.