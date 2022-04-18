The Best-Dressed Celebrities At Coachella 2022

After a two-year hiatus, Coachella is finally back in Indio with Weekend 1’s heap of performances, events, and after parties. Not only did we get to witness our beloved artists dominate the festival stages but many of our favorite stars were in attendance for all of the action, too. At Coachella 2022, plenty of celebrities were spotted throughout the three-day event bringing the heat (and their best outfits) to the desert.
The festival’s signature boho aesthetic remained intact, thanks to Vanessa Hudgens making her return as the unofficial Queen of Coachella. Celebs also brought a number of comeback trends to the forefront, from Euphoria’sChloe Cherry in a 2000s-inspired slogan top to lots of netted garments on the likes of Bretman Rock and Wildflower Cases co-founder Sydney Carlson. Mesh pieces and head-to-toe neon were also a go-to look among the many celebs, as well as beads and glitter, which we spotted on City Girls JT and Yung Miami.
Coachella 2022’s Weekend 1 may have already come to a close on Sunday night, but fear not, we have another jam-packed weekend ahead of us and we’re expecting even more famous faces to deliver some impeccable ‘fits. While we wait for Weekend 2 to arrive, see our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities so far, from Emma Chamberlain in Diesel to Doja Cat's Ottolinger outfit and so much more, ahead.