The Best-Dressed Celebrities At Coachella 2022

After a two-year hiatus, Coachella is finally back in Indio with Weekend 1’s heap of performances, events, and after parties. Not only did we get to witness our beloved artists dominate the festival stages but many of our favorite stars were in attendance for all of the action, too. At Coachella 2022, plenty of celebrities were spotted throughout the three-day event bringing the heat (and their best outfits) to the desert.

The festival’s signature boho aesthetic remained intact, thanks to Vanessa Hudgens making her return as the unofficial Queen of Coachella. Celebs also brought a number of comeback trends to the forefront, from Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry in a 2000s-inspired slogan top to lots of netted garments on the likes of Bretman Rock and Wildflower Cases co-founder Sydney Carlson. Mesh pieces and head-to-toe neon were also a go-to look among the many celebs, as well as beads and glitter, which we spotted on City Girls JT and Yung Miami.

Coachella 2022’s Weekend 1 may have already come to a close on Sunday night, but fear not, we have another jam-packed weekend ahead of us and we’re expecting even more famous faces to deliver some impeccable ‘fits. While we wait for Weekend 2 to arrive, see our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities so far, from Emma Chamberlain in Diesel to Doja Cat's Ottolinger outfit and so much more, ahead.

Emma Chamberlain Shutterstock for BDG Wearing a Knorts jumpsuit with a vintage Miu Miu belt bag, R13 boots, and Giant Vintage sunglasses to NYLON House in the Desert.

Food Steez Wearing a Lapiin Lapiin custom knit top with a Vivienne Westwood skirt, Lexxola sunglasses, and a Diesel bag to the Chamberlain Coffee & Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream Pop-Up.

Wearing a white crop tank with gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Bretman Rock Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Diesel and sunglasses from Indy to Coachella Day 1.

Wearing a Stella McCartney crystal mesh dress and white pants with a Clara Colette Miramon puffer and Ottolinger accessories.

Wearing an Ottolinger look with a Coperni bag and Eytys shoes.

Sabrina Carpenter Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iann Dior Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anitta Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ottoligner to Swedish House Mafia’s After Hours party.

Chloe Cherry Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Jovel tee with a denim micro-mini skirt to Swedish House Mafia’s After Hours party.

Wearing a Bailey Prado beaded bra.

Wearing Maisie Wilen leggings with a corset top and denim bottoms.

Shenseea Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloe x Halle Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Måneskin Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Holly Humberstone Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

City Girls Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian BFA

Rickey Thompson Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christina Milian Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Duckie Thot Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Storm Reid Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noah Beck Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peyton List Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bia Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Chloe Kim Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Karrueche Tran Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Kendall Jenner Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Sydney Sweeney Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Carly Rae Jepsen Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a white For Love & Lemons maxi dress.

Benito Skinner Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Huddy Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Thorne Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo Marissa Joy/Courtesy of HBO Max

Justine Skye BFA/Courtesy of Hugo Boss

Charli XCX

Vanessa Hudgens

Devon and Sydney Carlson

Alessandra Ambrosio Courtesy of PatBO

