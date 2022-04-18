India Roby
Emma Chamberlain at Chamberlain Coffee & Craig's Vegan Ice Cream Pop-Up at Coachella 2022.
The Best-Dressed Celebrities At Coachella 2022

Featuring Emma Chamberlain, Doja Cat, Sydney Sweeney, and more.

After a two-year hiatus, Coachella is finally back in Indio with Weekend 1’s heap of performances, events, and after parties. Not only did we get to witness our beloved artists dominate the festival stages but many of our favorite stars were in attendance for all of the action, too. At Coachella 2022, plenty of celebrities were spotted throughout the three-day event bringing the heat (and their best outfits) to the desert.

The festival’s signature boho aesthetic remained intact, thanks to Vanessa Hudgens making her return as the unofficial Queen of Coachella. Celebs also brought a number of comeback trends to the forefront, from Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry in a 2000s-inspired slogan top to lots of netted garments on the likes of Bretman Rock and Wildflower Cases co-founder Sydney Carlson. Mesh pieces and head-to-toe neon were also a go-to look among the many celebs, as well as beads and glitter, which we spotted on City Girls JT and Yung Miami.

Coachella 2022’s Weekend 1 may have already come to a close on Sunday night, but fear not, we have another jam-packed weekend ahead of us and we’re expecting even more famous faces to deliver some impeccable ‘fits. While we wait for Weekend 2 to arrive, see our roundup of the best-dressed celebrities so far, from Emma Chamberlain in Diesel to Doja Cat's Ottolinger outfit and so much more, ahead.

Emma Chamberlain

Shutterstock for BDG

Wearing a Knorts jumpsuit with a vintage Miu Miu belt bag, R13 boots, and Giant Vintage sunglasses to NYLON House in the Desert.

Food Steez

Wearing a Lapiin Lapiin custom knit top with a Vivienne Westwood skirt, Lexxola sunglasses, and a Diesel bag to the Chamberlain Coffee & Craig’s Vegan Ice Cream Pop-Up.

Wearing a white crop tank with gray sweatpants, white sneakers, and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Bretman Rock

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Diesel and sunglasses from Indy to Coachella Day 1.

Wearing a Stella McCartney crystal mesh dress and white pants with a Clara Colette Miramon puffer and Ottolinger accessories.

Wearing an Ottolinger look with a Coperni bag and Eytys shoes.

Sabrina Carpenter

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iann Dior

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anitta

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ottoligner to Swedish House Mafia’s After Hours party.

Chloe Cherry

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a Jovel tee with a denim micro-mini skirt to Swedish House Mafia’s After Hours party.

Wearing a Bailey Prado beaded bra.

Wearing Maisie Wilen leggings with a corset top and denim bottoms.

Shenseea

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloe x Halle

Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert

Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Måneskin

Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Holly Humberstone

Anna Webber/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

City Girls

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

BFA

Rickey Thompson

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christina Milian

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Duckie Thot

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Storm Reid

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Noah Beck

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Peyton List

Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halsey

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bia

Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Chloe Kim

Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Karrueche Tran

Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Kendall Jenner

Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Sydney Sweeney

Amber Asaly/Courtesy of Revolve

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing a white For Love & Lemons maxi dress.

Benito Skinner

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Huddy

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo

Marissa Joy/Courtesy of HBO Max

Justine Skye

BFA/Courtesy of Hugo Boss

Charli XCX

Vanessa Hudgens

Devon and Sydney Carlson

Alessandra Ambrosio

Courtesy of PatBO

