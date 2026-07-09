Pink-Haired Princess Adéla Leads Ugg’s Pink-Forward Summer

Feeling the midweek, post-vacation slump? So are we. Our Surf Lodge holiday weekend hangover is finally wearing off, and before another jam-packed Saturday hits, we are taking a beat to shop the launches worthy of a closer look. This week, it’s all about accessories. When it’s this humid out, our clothing options are whittled down to the basics, so the shoes, jewelry, and even scarves dropping this week are here to spice up your tank top and shorts with pizzazz and color. Keep reading to see the pinkest and most delectable drops of the week.

Ugg Thinks Pink

It’s weird to think about shopping from our favorite warm boot brand during the peak of July, but Ugg is determined to make pink happen for summer. We’re not opposed, especially when campaign stars like Adéla make their comfy sneakers and flats look both easy and decidedly put-together for the hottest months of the year. Shop the range here.

Adéla UGG® Molly Santana UGG® Paloma Sandoval UGG® 1 / 3 INFO 1 / 3

Birkenstock Laces Up With Repetto

We’ve seen ballet sneakers. We’ve seen lace-up heels. Now, for your hybrid-shoe pleasure, consider the ballet-flat-clog, courtesy of the classically French Repetto and the oh-so comfort-driven minds at Birkenstock. The three styles come in pink, patent red, and black, and feature the Repetto gingham on the soles. Shop the collection on July 16 here, and don’t forget to set an alarm, as they will go faster than you can say “grand jeté.”

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Literary Sport Goes Thread Bare

Our favorite activewear brand with a designer tilt has capitalized on the strappy sandal trend with their Xero Shoes collaboration, featuring leather straps and a cutesy silver bead on the toe thong. Socks optional, and all-day comfort is a given. Shop the pair here.

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Wildflower Cases Re-Ups With Ashley Williams

The Carlson sisters have exquisite taste, which shows through their various Wildflower collaborators like Charli xcx, Gabbriette, and London-based designer Ashley Williams. They’ve previously released a much-coveted phone case with Williams, and they’re back for more with three cases inspired by Williams’ Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Our personal favorite is the “Sugar Packet,” which is girly, graphic, and silly. Shop the collection here.

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Celine’s Scarf-ibilities

We’re still riding the high from the delightful Celine men’s show just a few weeks ago, and while the desire still burns on, the brand is focusing in on their twill scarves. Instead of writing about all the ways you can style an oversized patterned scarf, let Celine show you. There is something for everyone, as exemplified in the campaign with looks for Cate Blanchett, Esdeekid, and Parker Posey (in that order). Shop the current scarf offerings here.