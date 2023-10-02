Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Julia Fox currently has a stack of projects in the works, from starting her own fashion competition series to releasing her first memoir. Ahead of her upcoming book launch on Oct. 10, the multifaceted star was captured this past week in New York promoting Down the Drain in an outfit that goes above and beyond.

While filming her segment for Good Morning America, Fox stepped out an edgy version of a schoolgirl uniform. She was seen in a white button-down top that wasn’t sported in the usual way; she instead wore it as a halter top with help from two straps tied in the back and added a black grommet-studded tie.

The Uncut Gems actor paired the back-baring blouse with a punk multi-colored plaid mini skirt from Chopova Lowena. She completed her on-screen look with Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ sky-high Kiki heels and a black leather handbag.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Emma Chamberlain in Armani Privé, Hailey Bieber’s no-pants ‘fit, and more.

Eartheater

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Oct. 1, New York-based artist and multi-instrumentalist Eartheater attended Mert Alas x Seventy One Gin’s Paris Fashion Week party wearing a sporty maxi dress by Ottolinger and black sneakers.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Amelia Gray Hamlin was also spotted at the celebration in a vibrant blue hooded mini dress, which she paired with black mesh socks and kitten heels.

Emma Chamberlain

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sept. 30, Emma Chamberlain arrived at the #BoF500 Gala donning a shimmery Armani Privé halter gown and diamond-embellished Cartier accessories.

Elle Fanning

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While at the Alexander McQueen showcase for Paris Fashion Week, Elle Fanning was photographed in the house’s beekeeper-inspired dress from the Spring 2013 collection — an homage to now-former creative director Sarah Burton’s earlier designs. Fanning completed her look with platform heels and a metallic choker.

Taylor Russell

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe

Bones and All actor Taylor Russell was also at Paris Fashion Week. On Sept. 30, Russell embodied the no-pants trend by opting for a black bodysuit. She wore it under a fully metal jacket and black pumps.

Emily Ratajkowski

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

On Sept. 29, Emily Ratajkowski was spotted on the streets of Paris wearing a sheer brown dress. She completed her slip-on with brown strappy heels, a croc-embossed bag, and a pair of gold earrings.

Anne Hathaway

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The fashion week chaos didn’t stop Anne Hathaway from pulling an ensemble straight off the runway. On Sept. 28, the actor stunned at the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s 2023 Albie Awards wearing a pastel green and silver maxi dress from Versace’s recently-debuted Spring 2024 collection. She wore it with the brand’s metallic bow heels.

Hailey Bieber

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Not long after her BFF Kendall Jenner was seen sporting the no-pants look, Hailey Bieber was also caught rocking the trend. While out for dinner at the Hôtel Costes on Sept. 26, she wore a beige turtleneck sans pants paired with a black belt, high-waisted underwear, and sheer black Calzedonia tights. The Rhode mogul opted for black pumps, a long leather trench coat, and Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Keke Palmer

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

After filming for the Today Show last week, Keke Palmer was photographed leaving the building in a navy-and-white Sergio Hudson crop top and pleated skirt set with white heels.