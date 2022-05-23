Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

The finale of Saturday Night Live’s 47th season has already come and gone, with its latest episode being full of surprises. In its recently-aired episode on Saturday, May 21, the comedy sketch show confirmed that it will be losing four of its beloved cast members — Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson — following a slew of online rumors.

But it was hard to stay sad for too long as Japanese Breakfast was featured as SNL’s musical guest. With the finale hosted by actress Natasha Lyonne, the lead singer and the Crying in H-Mart author Michelle Zauner also made her cameo in the episode’s sketch “Women’s Commercial,” where she was seen helping out by singing a song to advertise a hair product called “gray adult pigtails” for “funky” older women.

Towards the end of the episode, the two-member band then performed their hit songs “Be Sweet” and “Paprika” from their latest 2021 album Jubilee. In her first performance singing “Be Sweet,” Zauner was seen wearing a shimmery pink mini dress from Valentino’s Fall 2022 collection, which came embroidered with roses. She kept it simple by styling it with a pair of thigh-high leather boots.

She then was later seen in Simone Rocha’s tiered white dress from its Spring 2022 collection for her live rendition of “Paprika,” striking a gong decorated in lights and flowers. She paired her last on-stage look with white combat boots and braided pigtails with matching white ribbons interlaced through them.

Will Heath/NBC

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Kristen Stewart’s boxers, Harry Styles’ striped jumpsuit, Ciara’s celebratory mini dress for Sports Illustrated, and more.

Kristen Stewart

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images

Arriving in Cannes on Monday, Kristen Stewart kicked off her film festival outfits with a super casual look, including a Chanel cropped T-shirt, cut-off denim shorts with her Fleur du Mal boxers showing, and black combat boots with white socks.

Alexa Demie

German Larkin/Courtesy of Balenciaga

Alexa Demie sat front row at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 runway show in New York on Sunday, which took place on Wall Street at The New York Stock Exchange. Demie, dressed in Balenciaga (of course), attended alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Pharrell, Chloë Sevigny, and more.

Storm Reid

Courtesy of Gilbert Flores for Michael Simon

Storm Reid made an appearance at PacSun’s Downtown Los Angeles flagship store over the weekend to showcase her newest collection with the brand. The Euphoria actress wore an orange cutout bikini top with a multicolored blouse. She also styled her outfit with high-waisted denim shorts and white sneakers.

Ciara

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ciara made an appearance on the red carpet of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue launch at the Hard Rock Hotel in Times Square over the weekend wearing a cutout black mini dress from LaQuan Smith with strappy sandals.

Jaden Smith

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jaden Smith attended Dior Men’s Spring 2023 runway show in Los Angeles wearing a baby blue puffer jacket over a white button-down top and baggy pants. He also wore a black tie, chunky sneakers, and white sunglasses.

Harry Styles

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just a day before the release of his second studio album Harry’s House, Harry Styles performed on NBC’s Today Show at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, May 19. The singer wore a striped custom jumpsuit inspired by JW Anderson’s Spring 2022 collection paired with black Vans.

Dixie D’Amelio

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Dixie D’Amelio was seen out to dinner with Burberry at Lucien in New York City wearing a pinstriped suited outfit with black loafers and a leather shoulder bag from the British brand.

Maisie Williams

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the premiere of her new show Pistol, Maisie Williams wore a look from Rui Zhou’s Spring 2022 collection.

Phoebe Bridgers

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending Elle’s Hollywood Rising event hosted by Polo Ralph Lauren and Hulu on Wednesday, May 18, Phoebe Bridgers was spotted wearing a shimmery crop top with high-waisted black pants, a blazer, and platform shoes.

Sasha Lane

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Sasha Lane attended the special screening for Hulu’s Conversations With Friends in a vintage Chanel midi dress with metallic heels, styled by Jason Bolden.

Lizzo

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Tuesday, May 17, Lizzo made an appearance at the YouTube Brandcast 2022 event in New York City wearing a fiery red look, including a tie-dyed T-shirt paired with leather flared lace-up pants and platform boots.

Lori Harvey

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lori Harvey attended the screening of Final Cut (Coupez!) at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France donning a strapless Alexandre Vauthier Couture gown from its Spring 2020 collection, along with metallic pumps and diamond-studded jewelry from MESSIKA Paris.

Miley Cyrus

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus arrived at NBC Universal Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in New York City wearing a slouchy red vintage dress from Dior by John Galliano. She also wore Dior’s red metallic sandals with black sunglasses and a silver chain belt.

Elle Fanning

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During Gucci’s Cruise 2023 runway show hosted at Castel Del Monte, Italy, back on Monday, May 16, actress Elle Fanning sat front row wearing a white top with a black tie tucked into metallic pink trousers. She also wore a black blazer, platform boots, and a studded handbag, all from the Italian fashion house.