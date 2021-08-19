Miley Cyrus is getting into the rising tenniscore trend, too. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Plastic Hearts singer was spotted out in Hollywood while shopping with her mother Tish Cyrus.

The pop star, who recently dropped new merch, went for a minimal ‘fit, opting for a simple white tee tucked into black pants and chunky lug-sole shoes. She accessorized the look with a red lip necklace, shades, and a Gucci “Double G” belt. She also decorated her ensemble with a Louis Vuitton monogram duffle bag, which was adorned with a giant marijuana leaf and the phrase “never complain, never explain.”

But tucked under her arm, she carried a Chanel fanny pack, and now we’re on the hunt for one of our own. The vintage waist bag, which dates back to the 1980s and retails today at around $5,000 on resale sites, is a black-and-white canvas bag with embroidered tennis rackets and the iconic Chanel logo front and center.

Tennis grew increasingly popular during lockdown and quarantine, as those at home took on the outdoor sport as a new (and socially distanced) hobby. Its fashion aesthetic caught everyone’s attention, as well, from the pleated tennis skirt becoming a coveted “It” item for the summer (see: Lady Gaga) to tennis champs, like Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Serena Williams, and Sloane Stephens, garnering plenty of fashion collabs and gigs over the past year.

We may not know for sure if Cyrus owns a tennis skirt herself, but at least we know she has a great bag that would go with it. You can check out her full off-duty outfit in more detail, below.