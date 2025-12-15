Gift Guide
19 Unexpected Presents For The Coolest Person On Your Gifting List
And they’re all under $1,000.
You’re not alone: Yes, we all blinked and the first half of December passed by our martini-soaked eyes. The mad dash from Thanksgiving to Christmas always promises to be chaotic, and if you’re anything like me (namely, a last-minute person), the last few days to order a treasure for someone special in your life are here. Worry not: We know that your procrastination doesn’t mean you don’t care about people. We just know life gets in the way, and we are here with options that will not only ship in time (time being until roughly Dec. 19) but will delight and awe.
There are a few typical present-presenting pieces here, like a tote bag, perfume set, and gloves, but we hope our options go a bit more left of center than usual, in hopes of impressing even your most tapped-in Gen Alpha cousin who has to explain new phrases to you. (Remember when you were that young?) Last-minute gift giving doesn’t have to be a gift card (yawn) or a candle (predictable): It can provide that one-second hit of dopamine upon unwrapping that might actually be more useful than the object itself. With the frivolity of fun and your deadline in mind, see our picks below.
A traditional canvas tote gets an ironic update with an American-flag patch, courtesy of fashion’s favorite behind-the-scenes guy, Chris Black, and his new brand, which gives affordable takes on well-worn classic. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]
Any casual fan of Dev Hynes knows the guy gets sound, and any wired headphones user will appreciate his AIAIAI collaborative over-head pair that is prone to less tangling and provides a 100 times better auditory experience. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]
Little luxuries like travel-sized versions of your favorite beauty products make the world go ‘round, and this Rick Owens-designed oral care set might be the crown jewel of the bunch. The spicy-fresh verbena-and-vanilla scented set includes a mouthwash, mouthspray, toothpaste, and handmade horn toothbrush. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]
As Clairo exclusively told me a few months ago, “I have a sword tattoo on my sternum, and it’s a special tattoo because it’s only shown every so often.” Channel the Charm singer’s dangerous romance with this scary-sweet charm. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]
If your gift recipient is the kind of person posting from beach alcoves during the bleakest of winters, give them the next generation of postsun skincare. Their tan-heavy schedules will thank you. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]
Although Charlie Beads has been promoting the bloomer short for a few years now, we waited until Emma Chamberlain test-drove the trend for us to buy in. These make a great gift for your favorite introvert, or the girl you turn to for outfit advice. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]
A cohort of our favorite dressers wore this silhouette in 2025, but go the unexpected route with the brown shade to stand out among the black-sunglasses-clad pack. [Editor’s note: Check out before Dec. 18 for delivery by Dec. 24.]