19 Unexpected Presents For The Coolest Person On Your Gifting List

You’re not alone: Yes, we all blinked and the first half of December passed by our martini-soaked eyes. The mad dash from Thanksgiving to Christmas always promises to be chaotic, and if you’re anything like me (namely, a last-minute person), the last few days to order a treasure for someone special in your life are here. Worry not: We know that your procrastination doesn’t mean you don’t care about people. We just know life gets in the way, and we are here with options that will not only ship in time (time being until roughly Dec. 19) but will delight and awe.

There are a few typical present-presenting pieces here, like a tote bag, perfume set, and gloves, but we hope our options go a bit more left of center than usual, in hopes of impressing even your most tapped-in Gen Alpha cousin who has to explain new phrases to you. (Remember when you were that young?) Last-minute gift giving doesn’t have to be a gift card (yawn) or a candle (predictable): It can provide that one-second hit of dopamine upon unwrapping that might actually be more useful than the object itself. With the frivolity of fun and your deadline in mind, see our picks below.