19 Unexpected Presents For The Coolest Person On Your Gifting List

And they’re all under $1,000.

by Kevin LeBlanc
You’re not alone: Yes, we all blinked and the first half of December passed by our martini-soaked eyes. The mad dash from Thanksgiving to Christmas always promises to be chaotic, and if you’re anything like me (namely, a last-minute person), the last few days to order a treasure for someone special in your life are here. Worry not: We know that your procrastination doesn’t mean you don’t care about people. We just know life gets in the way, and we are here with options that will not only ship in time (time being until roughly Dec. 19) but will delight and awe.

There are a few typical present-presenting pieces here, like a tote bag, perfume set, and gloves, but we hope our options go a bit more left of center than usual, in hopes of impressing even your most tapped-in Gen Alpha cousin who has to explain new phrases to you. (Remember when you were that young?) Last-minute gift giving doesn’t have to be a gift card (yawn) or a candle (predictable): It can provide that one-second hit of dopamine upon unwrapping that might actually be more useful than the object itself. With the frivolity of fun and your deadline in mind, see our picks below.

Hanover Tote
Hanover

A traditional canvas tote gets an ironic update with an American-flag patch, courtesy of fashion’s favorite behind-the-scenes guy, Chris Black, and his new brand, which gives affordable takes on well-worn classic. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$45
see on hanover
Silver Barrette
Zara Hair

Gone are the days of subtle hair accessories. Under hair god Guido Palau’s vision, Zara Hair provides a high-octane dose of glamour for any holiday (or simple winter) hairdo. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$19.90
see on zara
Tracks Blood Orange Edition
AIAIAI

Any casual fan of Dev Hynes knows the guy gets sound, and any wired headphones user will appreciate his AIAIAI collaborative over-head pair that is prone to less tangling and provides a 100 times better auditory experience. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$70
see on aiaiai
Sculpt 01 - Face + Scalp Tool
Isayama

Come for the American Psycho levels of torture in the name of aesthetics, stay for the tingles the scalp-massaging nodes bring. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$60
see on isayama
The Complete Films of Agnès Varda
Criterion Collection

Even the buffest of film buffs will be impressed by this pickup, fresh from the Dover Street Market and Criterion Collection collaboration. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$220
see on dover street market
Bumpy Glass Tabletop Lighter in Jade
Edie Parker

Gifting a lighter case: utilitarian, expected. Gifting a bulbous, molded-glass piece of art fit for a mid-holiday-party light-up: classy, trashy, and way more fun. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$150
see on edie parker
Contour Neck & Décolletage LED Device
Omnilux

Another contraption to add your self-care chamber of horrors that complements the face version handily. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$395
see on nordstrom
Selahatin x Rick Owens Travel Set
Selahatin x Rick Owens

Little luxuries like travel-sized versions of your favorite beauty products make the world go ‘round, and this Rick Owens-designed oral care set might be the crown jewel of the bunch. The spicy-fresh verbena-and-vanilla scented set includes a mouthwash, mouthspray, toothpaste, and handmade horn toothbrush. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$220
see on selahatin
n°391 moufle
extreme cashmere

Gloves and mittens are tired, but fingerless gloves feel like the right side of Y2Chaos. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$250
see on extreme cashmere
Crossbody Dog Leash MM
Louis Vuitton

If you’ve got a buck or two to spare, surprise your pet parent with the littlest luxury their daily routine could possibly afford. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$930
see on louis vuitton
Flash Glitter System
Olive & June

Even the fiercest midwinter doldrums don’t stand a chance against the sheer exuberance of this at-home disco ball in a box. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$140
see on olive & june
Tender Touches Gold Dagger Charm
Clairo x Catbird

As Clairo exclusively told me a few months ago, “I have a sword tattoo on my sternum, and it’s a special tattoo because it’s only shown every so often.” Channel the Charm singer’s dangerous romance with this scary-sweet charm. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$258
see on catbird
Beaded Fringe Cap
Zara

For a maximalist who wants to hop on the trends we’ve been calling out all year. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$89.90
see on zara
Orphéon Solid Perfume
Diptyque

People aren’t talking enough about how rubbing balm-like solid perfume on your pulse points is a silly little daily luxury. Bonus points that the case is an objet d’art. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$76
see on nordstrom
Vintage Metal Cigarette Case
Etsy

We don’t condone smoking nor the glamorization of it, but how could you resist popping this into wrapping paper for the cannabis (or nicotine) consumer in your life? [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$15.57
see on etsy
Travel Body Duo
Zure Solaris

If your gift recipient is the kind of person posting from beach alcoves during the bleakest of winters, give them the next generation of postsun skincare. Their tan-heavy schedules will thank you. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$68
see on zure solaris
Discovery Set
Dossier

Don’t limit your friend to one full-size bottle of perfume: Let them switch it up and go on a personal-scent journey (and maybe you’ll get a few back once they land on a signature fragrance). [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$99
see on dossier
Babydoll Bloomers in Blue Tattersall
Charlie Beads

Although Charlie Beads has been promoting the bloomer short for a few years now, we waited until Emma Chamberlain test-drove the trend for us to buy in. These make a great gift for your favorite introvert, or the girl you turn to for outfit advice. [Editor’s note: Select express shipping for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$68
see on charlie beads
The Atlas In Crystal Brown & Brown Gradient
Thistles

A cohort of our favorite dressers wore this silhouette in 2025, but go the unexpected route with the brown shade to stand out among the black-sunglasses-clad pack. [Editor’s note: Check out before Dec. 18 for delivery by Dec. 24.]

$290
see on thistles