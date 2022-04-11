Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Another weekend flew by, but this time not without special appearances from Camila Cabello and Willow Smith. During the latest Saturday Night Live episode, hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal, the 25-year-old solo star returned as a musical guest, performing her newest track “Psychofreak” alongside Smith who was also featured on the single.

The duo took to the stage to sing the recently-dropped song, with Cabello wearing a black latex ensemble paired with red gloves. By her side on the guitar, Smith was seen rocking her signature pop-punk look, opting for cropped red blazer along with a matching skirt and thigh-high black stockings. Styled by her go-to sisters Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, she completed her on-screen ‘fit with a spiked belt and choker, along with black gloves. “<hoping> that I don’t drive off this hill,” the 21-year-old captioned her Instagram post shortly after the performance aired.

Willow Smith's latest SNL appearance marks her first public appearance since her father Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars at the end of March, after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. As of late, it’s been reported that the 53-year-old actor is banned from the award show for 10 years.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks from the past week, including Megan Fox in LaQuan Smith, Selena Gomez’s pink dress, Kourtney Kardashian in Valentino, and more.

Megan Fox

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sunday, April 10, actress Megan Fox attended The Daily Front Row’s 2022 Fashion Awards in Los Angeles rocking a brown mini dress from LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 collection, which she also dressed with accessories by Loree Rodkin.

Emma Corrin

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Crown’s Emma Corrin attended the 2022 Olivier Awards held in London over the weekend opting for a balloon-printed dress paired with a balloon-shaped bra and black leather boots from Loewe’s Fall 2022 collection.

Selena Gomez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending Deadline’s 2022 Contenders Television in Los Angeles, Selena Gomez was seen wearing Mango’s matching pink dress and cropped jacket set with black mules.

Lili Reinhart

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Riverdale star Lil Reinhart was seen at 2022 PaleyFest in Los Angeles wearing a black velvet mini dress adorned with rainbow bows from Saloni’s latest holiday collection, styled with strappy black sandals.

Camila Mendes

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Riverdale’s Camila Mendes was also seen at 2022 PaleyFest in Los Angeles wearing a leather mini dress with a white blouse from Hermès’ Fall 2022 collection, which she paired with Roger Vivier heels.

Rihanna

Backgrid

Rih is back at it again with yet another maternity outfit! While on a dinner date in Los Angeles, the Fenty mogul was spotted leaving Beverly Hills restaurant Wally’s rocking a silk floor-length shirt dress and striped shorts. She paired her going-out look with silver sunglasses and a dazzling crystal bag by Balenciaga, as well as a pair of crystal-covered Nike sneakers in collaboration with Cactus Plant Flea Market.

Kourtney Kardashian

Courtesy of Valentino/IPA

Just shortly after tying the knot in Las Vegas a few days prior, our favorite #Kravis couple was spotted at the premiere of The Kardashians in Los Angeles, with Kourtney opting for a two-piece black dress from Valentino’s Fall 2022 collection and Travis in an all-black outfit.

Camila Cabello

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Camila Cabello was captured out and about in New York City ahead of her SNL performance wearing a sheer lace bustier, paired with checkered sorts and Gucci’s monogram blazer. She also wore the Italian fashion house’s pointed monogram heels with a matching choker.

Normani

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Back on Wednesday, April 6, “Fair” singer Normani attended SiriusXM’s Morning Mash-Up in New York City wearing a fuzzy asymmetrical cropped top with distressed black trousers and pointed boots. She completed her outfit with stacked silver necklaces.

Natasha Rothwell

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Insecure’s Natasha Rothwell arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Sonic The Hedgehog 2 in a puffed-sleeved mini dress from Selkie, which she wore with brown Dolce Vita heels. The actress and writer also dressed her outfit with a handbag from Brandon Blackwood, along with jewelry from Ten Wilde, Le Vian, and EP Fine Jewelry.

Eiza González

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mexican actress Eiza González attended the screening of Ambulance in Miami rocking a two-piece Prada ensemble with metallic heels and jewelry from Bvlgari.

Lori Harvey

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Known for her coveted “It” girl style, Lori Harvey was spotted last week in Los Angeles wearing Joah Brown’s gray half-zip pullover with black Lululemon leggings and Adidas x Yeezy sneakers. She paired her daytime look with black Celine sunglasses and a monogram Stephen Sprouse graffiti handbag from Louis Vuitton.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During a special screening of The Northman in London back on Tuesday, April 5, Anya Taylor-Joy channeled her inner ice princess wearing a crystal-embellished Dior couture mini dress and sparkly heels.