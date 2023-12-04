Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Denma chose a different backdrop for Balenciaga’s Pre-Fall 2024 show, ditching Paris in favor of showing in Los Angeles for the first time ever. For the occasion, the designer chose to set his runway show in the middle of the city’s Windsor Square neighborhood, with sky-high palm trees and the bold Hollywood sign surrounding the street catwalk. But as for the collection itself, Denma gives a playful commentary of the American dream through a different and stereotypical lens of the Los Angeles costume: Erewhon-branded tote bags, black leggings, and super chunky jogging sneakers.

Who better to sit in the front rows than the people he’s referring to? Amidst the Spanish label’s appearance in Hollywood were a few notable and buzzy VIP clients, including stars like Cardi B hitting the runway in a vibrant blue fur coat. Among the brand’s A-list attendees on the sidelines was Zooey Deschanel, dressed in her interpretation of Denma’s “very LA” look.

The New Girl actor stepped out of her beloved twee uniform and instead opted to wear all-black, reminding everyone who the original indie It Girl is. Deschanel wore a black top underneath a fitted low-cut blazer. In true Balenciaga fashion, she paired her outfit with the brand’s Kim K-famed knife pantaleggings along with a folded leather pouch and sleek oversized shades.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Check out the rest of the best-dressed stars from the week, including Hari Nef in Mugler, Anne Hathaway’s Miranda Priestly-approved outfit, and more below

Hari Nef

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hari Nef’s red carpet look at the Academy Museum Gala was nothing short of stunning. For the occasion, the Barbie actor attended the LA-based event donning an ensemble straight off the Mugler Spring 2024 runway. Styled by Chris Horan, her look featured a nude one-shoulder crop top and a black maxi cutout skirt. Nef completed her outfit with diamond accessories from Tiffany & Co.

Rachel Sennott

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Bottoms star Rachel Sennott also hit the Academy Museum Gala wearing Balenciaga’s asymmetrical velvet gown straight off the runway. The 28-year-old actor and comedian paired her bright tomato dress with sheer black stockings, black heels, and a pump-like clutch in hand.

Claudia Sulewski

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

NYLON’s March 2022 It Girl Claudia Sulewski went for an understated floral. The 27-year-old donned a distressed tiered gown from Erdem’s Spring 2024 collection — instead of an all-over print, Sulewski’s dress was mostly ivory with black flowers printed on the side. She added black sandals and sheer gloves to her look.

Millie Brady

Lia Toby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

British actor Millie Brady exuded modern medieval opulence at the British Independent Film Awards in London — a look her Last Kingdom character Lady Aethelflaed would most definitely wear. Her red carpet outfit consisted of a shimmery gold number from Erdem’s Fall 2023 line, with her platform gold heels peaking from underneath the sheer fabric.

Amelia Gray Hamlin

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel wasn’t the only attendee to channel the “LA girl on the go” look at the Balenciaga show. Amelia Gray Hamlin was also in attendance, wearing the label’s oversized black blazer with a pair of sleek pantaleggings. The model carried a chrome-hued Le Cagole bag in her arms and finished off her front-row outfit with large sporty shades.

Lupita Nyong’o

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o is still rocking the motorcore look even after the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The actor arrived at the special Los Angeles premiere for Lawmen: Bass Reeves wearing head-to-toe Prada. She chose a gray-washed denim set, including a strapless logo-embellished top and baggy jeans. She wore a puffer jacket on top with black vinyl shoes, statement stunner shades, and the brand’s popular nylon shoulder bag.

Diane Kruger

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diane Kruger atteneded the Spring at the Women In Cinema Gala in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and with the help of her stylist Jonathan Huguet, the German actor pulled out a jewel-toned number from Balmain’s recently-showcased Spring 2024 collection. She wore the rosette-embroidered blue mini dress with velvet opera gloves, black pumps, and a clutch in hand.

Anne Hathaway

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway’s latest outfit would make Miranda Priestly very proud. The actor was photographed running around New York City last week in a very pristine white look. She wore a white dress with a slightly oversized blazer, pairing her OOTD with black cat-eye sunglasses and matching white Christian Louboutin heels.