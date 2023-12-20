Your Astrology Guide To Everything 2024 Has In Store

Whether you had your eyes turned to the stars or hidden in a cave, there was no escaping the reverberative changes wrought by 2023. Saturn entered Pisces, Pluto began its decades-long robot coup in Aquarius, and the end of the Taurus-Scorpio eclipse saga burned away all that we once knew. The looming question: Now what? In 2024, we move out of upheaval and into the defining themes of this era as Saturn and Pluto root deep into their new domains. With Jupiter entering Gemini, a fresh round of fire-sign Mercury retrogrades, and eclipses in Aries and Libra, what does 2024 spell out for you and your chart? Consult our guide below.

JUPITER

Since May 2023, Jupiter has been in Taurus, the sign of agency and authority, where it will remain until May 25, 2024. Jupiter is the planet of lightning and booming change. In Taurus, it has invigorated unions to correct imbalances and seek proper compensation, and on a personal level, has encouraged you to contemplate your value. On the other extreme, those with a dangerously inflated sense of self-worth have pushed their narcissism to devastating levels of authoritarianism.

On April 20, Jupiter and Uranus align in Taurus, for the first time since May 1941, considered one of the bloodiest years in human history, which saw the the Holocaust, the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and the premiership of Joseph Stalin. Doesn’t inspire much confidence, does it? But remember: Taurus is the sign of fertility and life incarnate, of creating something new and immortal out of devastation. That year also saw the penning of FDR’s “Four Freedoms” speech, a definitive article in our understanding of human rights; the opera debut of Maria Callas, who invented our current religion of diva worship; and the arrival of Wonder Woman, an icon of gender, power, and love.

With Saturn in Pisces, the sign of victimhood and martyrdom, it’s easy to fall into despair, or to compete for air time in the sob show. Focus your intention on the Jupiter-Uranus conjunction as an opportunity to generate something new: an icon or altar or ethos that will endure into the decades to come, long after this current freakshow has ended.

On May 25, Jupiter begins a year-long residency in Gemini, for the first time since June 2013. Gemini is the sign of extremes, dualities, and dialogue. Here’s what you need to monitor: Where do you get your information? What constitutes your daily culture? Do you have the clarity to move through the conversation and not get sucked into it? Saturn’s presence in Pisces calls us to build boundaries so that we don’t get lost in the noise. Those who can act as authors, projectors, and transmitters will be rewarded; the rest will prove to be consumers yelling over one another.

SATURN & PLUTO

Saturn entered Pisces in March 2023 but was only able to cover a few degrees. Next year will feature the bulk of Saturn’s work in the final sign of the zodiac. Pisces represents the waters of collective consciousness, which inevitably will overpower and subsume us if we don’t learn how to take care of ourselves. We are currently reckoning with the opioid crisis, along with the absolute domination of TikTok and other streams of drip-drip dissociation — and the corrupting influence of our tech overlords. Now is the time to figure out how to hold onto some semblance of selfhood so that you can be active, useful, and in your body as you engage with what feels like a tidal wave of overwhelmingness. (If you were born in the range of May 20, 1993–June 29, 1993 and Jan. 28, 1994–April 6, 1996, congratulations, you’re experiencing your Saturn return. We hope you survive the experience!)

In March 2023, Pluto entered Aquarius, instantly bringing the spectre of AI out of the underworld and into reality. From Jan. 21 through most of the year (save a brief return to Capricorn from Sept. through Nov.), Pluto will force us to face more terrors from an uncertain future. With the planet now in a fixed air sign, be open to how these changes interface with your social sphere, communications, and daily life. On Jan. 20th, the sun and Pluto go cazimi, then Pluto makes conjunctions with Mercury (Feb. 5), Mars (Feb. 14) and Venus (Feb. 17). Take these dates to engage with the ways your industry and life is changing, and to productively channel the forces of the tomorrow.

ECLIPSES

The Aries-Libra eclipse cycle rages from 2023–2025, so we’re really in the thick of the battle. With the north node in the ram’s arena, we see the desperate need for originality, heroism, and even conflict to break through the stagnation. With Jupiter in Gemini, it will be essential for somebody to stop talking and start doing, even if it’s not pretty or perfect. Sept. delivers the first Pisces eclipse since 2017, which will further Saturn’s efforts to create shape out of chaos. But look to the total solar eclipse in Aries, on April 8, as the big one, a chance to forget the horrors of the past and begin again.

2024 Eclipses:

March 25 Penumbral Lunar Eclipse at 5 degrees Libra

April 8 Total Solar Eclipse at 19 degrees Aries

Sept. 18 Partial Lunar Eclipse at 25 degrees Pisces

Oct 2 Annular solar eclipse at 10 degrees Libra

RETROGRADES

As of Jan. 1, Mercury will have (mostly) completed its earth-sign retrograde era. In 2024, the trickster god begins to engage with the fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) with a small stop in Virgo, just to make sure you’re dotting your I’s and crossing your T’s. In the fire signs, Mercury considers your sources of fuel, fire, and passion. What keeps you going? Why do you do what you do? What is being held back and repressed? Repair your release valves for these volatile and creative forces, and you’ll find new reserves of power you never dreamed of.

2024 Mercury retrogrades :

April 1–25 Mercury retrograde in Aries

Aug. 4–14 Mercury retrograde in Virgo

Aug. 14–27 Mercury retrograde in Leo

Nov. 25–Dec 15 Mercury RX in Sag

The year ends with a Mars retrograde in Leo, moving into Cancer by 2025. Come Dec. 6, the backwards lurch of the red planet will force you to question the valor and value of what you do. Are you really fulfilling the highest potential of your talents, the greatest service, or just receiving false platitudes for self-indulgence? Along with the Aries eclipses and the fire sign Mercury retrogrades, this Mars review will realign you with your purpose, and the fire that drives you.

2024 & YOUR CHART

As always, look to your rising sign to get an understanding of where sh*t is going down. Over the past few years, those with strong emphasis on the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius) have really been through it. Though Pluto’s foray into Aquarius represents a tidal shift, consider 2024 to be something of a closure to an age of upheaval, climaxing with the Jupiter-Uranus collision on April 20. Wherever Taurus is in your chart, that’s where you have to show up, claim your power, face your delusions, and move on.

The Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) will have important eclipse awakenings in their major houses, but otherwise won’t have too many reckonings to face. As for the mutables (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces), this is a great time of change. Jupiter enters Gemini in May. Saturn is set in Pisces. Look to all planets in the mutable signs to see who is affected by these game changers.