Kesha Surprises Planet Pride & More Of The Best Pride Party Photos

June is Pride Month, and the last weekend of the month is NYC Pride. Pride comes with lots and lots of parties, with bars, stages, and even under-bridge alcoves packed to the brim with queers and allies alike. It’s a time to reflect — we just passed the 55 year anniversary of the Stonewall Riots — while also enjoying a kick-ass rave, because the queer community deserves a release in the midst of lots of government pushback across the country, with hundreds of anti-trans laws on the table. Parties uplift the community and remind us of how strong we are in numbers.

New Yorkers always turn the city into their playground for Pride Weekend, with parties across boroughs with something for everyone. The humidity meant skimpy dressing was a requirement, which is expected for Pride, and this year celebs like Julia Fox and Aliyah’s Interlude delivered on stage looks made for a queer audience. Madonna even popped onstage at LadyLand, bringing the house down. Keep scrolling to see the parties that will give you instant FOMO.

Boom At The Standard’s Weekend Kickoff Party

As per usual, Boom At The Standard was the place to be on the eve of Pride weekend with their Pride kickoff party on Thursday, June 27. Honey Balenciaga joined partygoers like Emira D’Spain and Aaron Rose Philip for a night of tunes spun by Mazurbate and Quiana Parks, setting the mood for a weekend of queer excitement and late nights.

Honey Balenciaga Deonté Lee/BFA.com Aaron Rose Philip, Queen Jean Deonté Lee/BFA.com Kyle Sosa, Jeauni Cassanova, Josie Dupont, Jake Dupont, Hannah Fair Deonté Lee/BFA.com Emira D’Spain Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Carlos Nazario and Joe Morris’ Invite Only Bash

Carlos Nazario and Joe Morris, queer icons in fashion and nightlife respectively, joined forces for Invite Only, a party honoring three queer creatives of color in New York: fashion designers Edvin Thompson of Theophilio, Kingsley Gbadegesin of K.ngsley, and Jacques Agbobly of Agbobly. The likes of Joan Smalls, Raul Lopez of Luar, Kimberly Drew, and Antwaun Sargent all showed up and showed out at the club to support the trio of designers, with all door proceeds going directly to the honorees.

Daniel Plenge, Joan Smalls Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Jacques Agbobly, Kingsley Gbadegesin Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Carlos Nazario, Joe Morris Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock KESH, Aliyah Bah Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Sophie Ming Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

LadyLand Festival

The nightlife icon Ladyfag has hosted LadyLand Festival since 2018, bringing the best names of music, fashion, and nightlife together across two nights. For the second year, the festival took place at Under The K Bridge Park, with three stages nestled underneath the bridge with party-goers bouncing between performances by (deep breath) Tinashe, Countess Luann, Julia Fox, Arca, Tokischa, Lucky Love, Sevdaliza, Bob The Drag Queen and many, many more. On Saturday night, there was a Vogue Ball House Battle where Madonna herself judged the competing houses’ dips and twirls, and the night ended with killer B2B sets from Doss and A.G. Cook.

Tokischa Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Julia Fox Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tinashe Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Countess Luann Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ladyfag, Lucky Love Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 5 INFO 1 / 5

Planet Pride 2024

DJ Ty Sunderland brought his Planet Pride party to Brooklyn Mirage on June 29 with a LGBTQ-friendly lineup including the likes of Tiffany Pollard and Betty Who, and for his headlining DJ set, Sunderland brought out none other than Kesha for a surprise performance of her upcoming single called Joyride. Other DJs like Aluna and Duck Sauce were spinning the decks ‘til 4:30am, ringing in the day of the Pride Parade in style.