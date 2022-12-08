A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Dec. 7, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

GWYNETH PALTROW’S BEST ‘90S FASHION MOMENTS

The Hollywood star was in one of the most high-profile relationships (with Brad Pitt) and starred in countless blockbuster films (like The Talented Mr. Ripley, Great Expectations, Emma, and Shakespeare in Love).But she was also known for her effortlessly chic red carpet looks and timeless off-duty 'fits. READ MORE

NYLON'S FAVORITE SONGS OF 2022

It’s the fusion of sound and emotion that elevates a song into the memory banks of our minds. In 2022, there was no shortage of good songs to listen to — but it’s only the great ones that we’ll carry into the next year with us.

Like Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar,” which delivered the confidence we needed to keep our asses on the dance floor, and Bad Bunny’s “Me Porto Bonito,” which defined the sound of busy bars and cocktails being shaken for one NYLON writer.

Check out our picks, and make sure to listen to them on our Spotify end-of-year playlist. READ MORE

TRENDING

WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A TATTOO ARTIST TO THE STARS

Everybody wants a piece of — and a piece from — Brian Woo, aka Dr. Woo, the renowned tattoo artist whose intricate, fine-line designs have been sought out by superstars (Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Drake) and top brands (Converse, Lamborghini) alike.

He answered all of NYLON’s burning questions about working with A-listers and what it takes to become a lasting name in the tattoo world. READ MORE

FROM RENAISSANCE TO GEMINI RIGHTS: THE STORIES BEHIND 2022'S BEST ALBUM COVERS

They say not to judge a book by its cover, but what about an album? It’s the singular stand-in for an album’s heart and soul, and as visual designer and director Andrew Thomas Huang tells NYLON, “it should be brave.” We spoke to nine artists who dissected the blood, sweat, and mirror pieces of the year’s best album art. READ MORE

FURTHER READING

