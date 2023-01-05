A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on Jan. 5, 2023. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Congratulations Are In Order For Ashley Olsen

While regular people dream of their weddings in ink across the pages of Vogue or The New York Times, celebrities dream of secret nuptials — quiet affairs where nobody is writing about what kind of dress they’re wearing, for once. Among these celebrities with reasonable dreams is former actress and fashion mogul extraordinaire Ashley Olsen. READ MORE

MY HUMAN DESIGN READING CHANGED EVERYTHING I THOUGHT I KNEW ABOUT MYSELF

Not to be hyperbolic, but a PDF changed my life. Well, a PDF and also the person delivering the message in said PDF: Fiona Bicknell — a holistic health coach, human design facilitator, and, at the time, total stranger — who shared it with me one afternoon over Zoom, then proceeded to use it to describe every aspect of my entire personality accurately, and in great detail. The basis of this paradigm-shifting PDF? Human Design. READ MORE

WHAT IT’S LIKE TO BE A TATTOO ARTIST TO THE STARS

“Some are very grateful just for the opportunity, and there are some that like to pull the fame card,” Dr. Woo tells NYLON. “I tend to appreciate people who aren’t too pushy and entitled. But it’s L.A., so that’s a bit difficult at times. Sometimes the A-listers are less entitled than people that aren’t. I hate using that word: famous. Everybody’s famous in L.A.” READ MORE

