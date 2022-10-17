A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on October 17, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

J.CREW OG JENNA LYONS IS JOINING REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK

While this is definitely a slightly surprising move for the former president creative director of J.Crew, it’s not her first rodeo with reality TV either. And after a lackluster 13th season, the show could certainly use a little bit of Lyons’ signature sparkle (paired with double denim, of course) to spice things up. Gotta admit, this might be what finally gets me into the Housewives world. READ MORE

WELCOME TO THE WORLD OF THE BED-STUY BRAIDERS

In a world that systematically harvests Black beauty — whether through physical traits like full lips and baby hairs or so-called trends like “clean girl beauty,” — community means survival, which is why local salons like Hair By Susy are so crucial. At the helm is Susan Oludele, a master braider who’s coifed the crowns of larger-than-life celebs including Zoë Kravitz, Solange Knowles, and of course, Beyoncé. She’s a legend and a powerhouse, but Oludele didn’t build this community on her own. READ MORE

TRENDING

SELENA GOMEZ & HAILEY BIEBER REUNITED AT THE ACADEMY MUSEUM GALA

Jelena stans, stand down. After a revealing appearance by Bieber on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast in which the model said “there’s no drama personally” between her and her husband’s ex, it seems the two women are making a point to shut down the years-long controversy for good. READ MORE

THE VERY BEST SLEPT-ON SCARY MOVIES TO STREAM THIS HALLOWEEN

There’s more top-tier horror movies than ever out there these days (it’s not up for debate, don’t @ me), so this October, go beyond your annual rewatch of Beetlejuice and stream some of these scary AF hidden gems. READ MORE

READING LIST