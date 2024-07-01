NYLON’s Obsessed: What Our Editors Couldn’t Live Without In June

Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and entertainment picks.

FASHION

Thistles The AL Sunglasses

“Stylist Thistle Brown started his namesake sunglasses brand a year ago and I was instantly drawn to these shades. They give the best of both Jackie O and Carolyn Bessette, and I'm not really wearing another pair this summer.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

Good American Whip Stitch Compression Swimsuit

“Good American’s new swimsuit collection is carrying me through summer 2024. I love how this one-piece fits; the material is so flattering and, most of all, comfortable. I can’t wait to lounge next to a rooftop pool all day long in this.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

Shinola Mini Bixby Basket Bag

“A basket for summer is very Jane Birkin, but one in woven leather won't fall apart so easily — especially not when it's Shinola leather. The shape is squat and cute, plus there's a flap so your belongings aren’t free-floating.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

ENTERTAINMENT/CULTURE

Down The Drain by Julia Fox

“I haven't been able to put down Julia Fox's riveting memoir since picking it up. It's painfully poignant while still carrying a great sense of humor throughout. I can't wait to discuss it at the next Literary Snobs meeting.” — Reed

Sartiano's

“This place still has that old Mercer Kitchen energy where everyone turns around when you walk down the stairs, but the menu feels fresh. Get the lasagna.” — Peng

Candy Darling: Dreamer, Icon, Superstar by Cynthia Carr

“I'm only a few chapters into this, but I'm already hooked on the compassionate way Cynthia Carr walks the reader through Candy's whirlwind life. Carr is a master memoirist and storyteller, and it's making me even more excited to see Hari Nef embody her on screen.” — LeBlanc

BEAUTY

Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield SPF 50

“This is the hot new bombshell in my proverbial sunscreen villa, and it's good — no white cast, the consistency is liquid enough to blend in quickly, and there's no offensive smell.” — Peng

Dries Van Noten Voodoo Chile Eau de Parfum

“I was lucky enough to visit the Dries store in L.A. recently, and I couldn't leave without picking up this Jimi Hendrix-inspired fragrance. It's earthy, spicy, surprisingly fresh, and best when applied right after a shower.” — LeBlanc

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Face Essentials Palette

“Make Up For Ever’s new palette is the best thing to happen to my summer beauty bag. It’s creamy and extremely versatile, so there are no limits to where you can apply it: as concealer, bronzer, blush, or even eyeshadow. This palette is to woman what a three-in-one body wash is to man.” — Reed

MUSIC

"Double" by Wet

“If Wet has one fan left in the world it's me. With their first release in two years, Wet returns with a dazzling hazy single perfect for summer nights.” — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

Sonos Ace Headphones

“My new favorite headphones just dropped. I’ve been listening to the Brat album front to back in these — they’re truly the most comfortable-yet-stylish noise-canceling headphones out there.” — Reed

Born In The Wild By Tems

“When I'm not streaming Brat, I'm listening to Tem's breezy, assured debut album. ‘Love Me JeJe,’ ‘Turn Me Up,’ and ‘Me & U’ deserve a spot on your summer-road-trip playlist.” — LeBlanc