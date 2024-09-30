NYLON’s Obsessed: What Our Editors Couldn’t Live Without In September

Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and entertainment picks.

FASHION

Damson Madder Sailor Denim Jacket

“My goal, aesthetically, is to look like a rich baby, which is why I gravitate toward anything sailor-inspired. This jacket has the perfect in-between-seasons weight and a generous collar for resembling a Tsarevich of Russia.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

Flattered Lesley Seude Tote Bag

“I am never one without a ludicrously capacious bag during Fashion Week. Not only is chocolate suede trending for fall, but this tote fits everything (laptop, check), making the sprint from the office to shows all the more doable.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

Ganni Feminine Buckle High Boots

“With boot season loading, I’m already eyeing my hero boot for the season. I love these grungy Ganni boots with utilitarian buckle details; styling notes include a knit sock peeping out of the top.” — Copelyn Bengel, accessories editor

ENTERTAINMENT/CULTURE

Bombshell by Ethan James Green at Kapp Kapp

“The must-see photographic exhibit of the fall includes a who's who of New York's creative scene taking on the role of sex sirens — on their terms. Green's ability to tap into his muses' vulnerability and sexuality at the same time is special.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

Self Care Speed Dial at Park Lane Hotel

“If you’re going to pamper yourself on holiday, go big or go home. With celebrity makeup artist Nikki DeRoest’s new Self Care Speed Dial, guests of Park Lane Hotel now have access to her eight beauty essentials via (you guessed it) speed dial, ensuring a truly luxurious stay.” — Reed

Brooklyn Art Book Fair

"Brooklyn Art Book Fair is here again, and it’s my favorite place to see what’s new in indie publishing, featuring artwork from emerging and diverse artists.” — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

Ash Hotels

“I recently stayed at Ash Hotels’ Providence location (my hometown!) and couldn't have been more impressed by its pairing of old-world charm with modern, sophisticated finishings. Would stay with them in any city!” — Samantha Leach, associate director of special projects

Didi

“Lindsay saw it first, but she probably didn't cry as hard as this Taiwanese-American kid did. All I have to say is it feels weird seeing parts of your life reflected back at you.” — Peng

BEAUTY

Byredo Desert Dawn Eau de Parfum

“Byredo's latest scent is, in short, heaven. It's like if Bal D'Afrique and Black Saffron had a woodsy, fresh baby.” — LeBlanc

Majesty's Pleasure in New York, NY

“Majesty’s Pleasure is everything a nail salon should be. With a full bar and cafe, millennial pink interiors, and more services on the way, it’s the perfect one-stop location to recharge and indulge in self care.” — Reed

Borghese Advanced Fango Active Mud Mask

“I've been using this clay mask before I shower, and it's the absolute best for clarifying and brightening while also removing any makeup. It leaves my skin feeling so soft, too.” — Bengel

Brodo Broth Variety Pack

“For when I can't meet my bone-broth plug, these ultra-convenient sachets from Brodo are just as collagen-y and hydrating for skin and hair from the inside out.” — Peng

MUSIC

THE SUBSTANCE Original Motion Picture Score by Raffertie

“If you loved the Challengers soundtrack, you’re going to love The Substance’s dark, bass-thumping soundtrack by British producer Raffertie.” — Hattrick

“Serenade in C” - Mozart

“The biggest, most fire drop of the year. As a relapsed concert pianist, this is my Cowboy Carter.” — Peng

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds

“I love that I can still hear what's going on around me while I have these wireless headphones in — an ideal choice for my dog-mom lifestyle when taking out my earbuds to have a conversation isn't always an option. Plus, the ear cuff has a stylish look.” — Reed