Every month, we bring you NYLON’s Obsessed — your destination for everything NYLON editors can’t live without. Each month’s roundup includes the must-have products your makeup bag is missing, emerging new bands to stream, and more in-the-know style and entertainment picks.

FASHION

Scarlett Gasque Wisteria Silk Knicker

“Charli might want us to guess the color of her underwear, but I've been wearing this silk knicker with sheer skirts so everyone can fully appreciate the frivolity of the keyhole (with a dangling rhinestone, no less).” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

Aje Cordelia Corseted Maxi Dress

“I've officially hit peak wedding spending more than my fair share of summer weekends at rehearsal dinners, receptions, and hungover Sunday brunches. Throughout the season, AJE has become my go-to dress brand for all the festivities. They're really girly (my taste) and most have a bit of whimsy (very my taste).” — Samantha Leach, associate director, special projects

Isa Boulder Green & Off-White Tank Top

“I'm so glad Isa Boulder decided to make menswear; I've been a fan of her innovative, sustainably made knitwear for years. I bought this tank top from Dolores in Palm Heights, and it is both substantial and gauzy, made for sweaty girls like myself who still want to look somewhat put-together at the 95-degree function.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

Pandora Organically Shaped Stacking Rings

“I like to have at least seven rings on my fingers at all times, so when I saw this Pandora stacking set, I knew I needed them in my collection, stat. The sterling silver has a satisfying weight, and most importantly, is extremely durable.” — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist

ENTERTAINMENT/CULTURE

Industry on HBO MAX

“There's a lot to love about the latest season of Industry, but I can't stop thinking about the Linda Farrow sunglasses Marisa Abela's character wears throughout. They're the perfect b*tchy, celeb-off-duty look, and I adore them (plus now own them).” — Leach

Gustaf Westman Wine Glasses

“Finally, a fun wine glass on the market. The latest from the Stockholm-based designer may just be his best yet. I can’t wait to host again just so I have an excuse to break out his fabulous, functional, and quirky glassware.” — Reed

Didi

“Didi is a funny, emotional time machine that shot me straight back to 2008. This coming-of-age film is for anyone whose freshman year was also defined by Myspace, AIM chat sounds, Hellogoodbye, Paramore T-shirts, and all the accompanying cringe.” — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

Othership in Flatiron, New York

"‘Emotional rave’ best describes the class portion at this new bathhouse, but I'm even more obsessed with the music in the ice-bath room, which made sitting in a coffin full of cold water feel like being in a Sam Mendes war epic.” — Peng

BEAUTY

BVLGARI Men’s Rain Essence Parfum

“This BVLGARI cologne smells like what I imagine would be Edward Cullen’s eternal signature scent. With woody and musk notes, it’s an extremely impressionable fragrance like folding clean linen with the windows open during a soft summer rainstorm.” — Reed

Paya Hydrating Hyaluronic Highlighter Skincare Gummies

“The original reddish gummies were my best purchase of 2022, but these newer orange ones are just as good — they're are a nutrient bomb for the skin so you do look extra even-toned and glowy.” — Peng

Auntie Anne’s Knead Eau de Parfum

“Yes, Knead does in-fact smell exactly like the Auntie Anne’s you remember from the mall. Gourmand lovers rejoice, because this is salty, buttery, pretzel perfection.” — Hattrick

MUSIC

“Bad Idea” - Ravyn Lenae

“Ravyn Lenae’s second full-length project Bird’s Eye sees the singer moving from strength to strength, and on ‘Bad Idea,’ she floats over a percussive neo-soul/R&B beat, warning her ex-lover about coming back for more.” — LeBlanc

Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Wireless Earbuds

“Not to be a nerd, but the beveling is so nice. The case also doubles as a Bluetooth transmitter so you don't need to pack one for flights you're not raw-dogging. (NB: Jade green is the best color.)” —Peng

“Realms” - Sarah Kinsley

“I’m already preparing myself to be fully consumed by Sarah Kinsley’s debut album Escaper. Following the release of her new single ‘Realms’ — which dropped earlier this month and has been on repeat in my apartment ever since — I can’t wait to see her live at her Webster Hall show next month.” – Reed