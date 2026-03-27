The Most Surprising Party Trend Of The Week? Keeping Guests Well-Fed

Every person I’ve ran into this week while flitting from appointment to dinner to party and back again has lamented the grueling schedule that spring brings — but we wouldn’t have it any other way. In the words of Beyoncé, we are back outside, and the week had us dancing in Hudson Yards, sipping on mezcal and champagne in SoHo, and vibing out on a Lower East Side sidewalk. Wherever the party went, we duly followed, so see what caught our interest over the course of the last five days below.

Valentino Eyewear Brings The Girls Westward

On a Wednesday night, you can expect to find New York’s It scene somewhere on the Lower East Side nursing a fresh glass of wine or Aperol spritz. Valentino Eyewear had other plans; namely, to get everyone up to Hudson Yards for an epic carnival in honor of their Spring/Summer 2026 optical launch. It was the busiest scene of the week, complete with popcorn, cotton candy, a mirrored carousel, hefty amounts of tequila, and a classically New York DJ set from the king Mark Ronson.

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Noah & Converse Do Wine & Cheese

It was a bro-heavy scene at Bar Oliver (more than usual) on a Wednesday night, where Converse and Noah were toasting to their collaborative sneakers. Girls and guys spilled out into the street with petnats in hand as some special guests rocked the plaid low-rise sneaks, and the DJs’ vinyl set kept the vibes high until last call.

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American Express, Staud & A Massive Tin Of Caviar Walk Into A Bar...

... in honor of Staud and AmEx’s collaborative collection which features beaded bags and T-shirts inspired by the American Express Gold Card. Sarah Staudinger and campaign star Laura Harrier were joined by the likes of Morgan Riddle and Isan Elba to indulged in heaps of caviar on blinis, bespoke cocktails, and the cutest backdrop of the week.