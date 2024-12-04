10 Celebrities On Their Fantasy Nights Out In New York

In putting together our 2024 NYLON Nights awards, we became acutely aware of how hard it is to remember every bar, restaurant, and club you like — even the ones you’d consider the best of the best. That’s why we posed a variation on the same question to the only people who might surpass us in logging hours at the dining table and on the dance floor: celebrities.

The premise: Build your fantasy night out in New York City, never mind logistics or temporal constraints. Some respondents, as you’ll see below, took that latter point and ran with it, getting misty-eyed over the last days of disco. Others revealed their off-duty sleepy-girl tendencies (makes sense when you’re a professional partygoer). And then there was Julia Fox.

To see (and hear) 10 famous people’s ideal going-out itineraries, just keep scrolling.

New York is a great place to be and going out. We can make a party out of nothing, so [I’m good] as long as I’m with my friends and pregaming — honestly my favorite type of pregames are just being around a kitchen counter. And then for going out, I love The Box. I don’t know if that’s a hot take, but I love The Box. I think it’s so fun. So that’d probably be my dream night out, and then a fun post-game with the girls wherever we end up.

First, we’re going to start with some drinks at my apartment, me and my friends. Then we go to El Pingüino, then after that we go over to Ciao Ciao next to the Wythe Hotel, and then we go to Desert 5 Spot to do karaoke. And then back to my house to see my cat.

Alex Consani

I’m going to go to my friend’s house and just hang out, maybe spend the night. That’s always how it is, girl. You sit on the couch for too long and then you wake up on the couch.

This is my favorite girls’ night, emphasis on the girls’ night: For dinner, we’ll go to Bond Street — a little light sushi moment, major food — then we will go to Lucien for a drink, because why not? Then, because I said girls’ night, we’re going to Paul’s Baby Grand, and you heard that right. And we are getting down and dirty on that dance floor to ABBA. And then we’re going to bed before 2 a.m. If I’m really hungry, we’re probably going to Joe’s Pizza. And then if we’re feeling really crazy, we’re going to The Box. Girls’ night can get crazy.

Kathy Hilton

I love the Polo Bar for dinner. I would love to go to the Rainbow Room and have a drink with a beautiful view, but nothing tops the old Studio 54 — that’s where I had my 21st birthday. The whole place closed down and they gave me a 21st birthday. I wish that everybody and my daughters and their friends could really see what a party is. To try to even explain it... people walking around on stilts, the costumes, from outside where they’re casting people to be able to come in. I mean, the whole thing was such an experience.

Do I have to leave the house? Because I’m kind of more comfortable at home. My “night out” would be in the house, throwing a themed party, maybe like a Halloween-themed party, and then watching an anime, eating some good food.

I would go to pre-drinks at Swan Room. I would go to dinner at Altro Paradiso, and then I would go dancing at some super small, sweaty club until, like, 4 a.m.

Tyra Banks

I would jump around and hit all the ice cream spots. Because I’m an ice cream entrepreneur now, baby, and I’m obsessed. I would trek uptown and go to the new Salt & Straw. Then I would go down a little bit and stop at Caffè Panna in Irving Place, then I would get me a little OddFellows. I’d go to the Brooklyn Creamery, then I’d get some Van Leeuwen. I just would not stop. And then I would get home and fall asleep because I would be full of ice cream. So NYC night out for me, last night, best night, ice to the cream, baby.

Julia Fox

We would obviously go to Pink Pony, which is closed, and then The Beatrice. From there, we would go to a shady after-hours on Canal Street, which is an internet café by day and then afters by night with blackout curtains. Anytime anyone comes in, the sun comes through the curtain, and everyone’s vampires, like “Ah!” and hides. To me, that sounds like the perfect night out.

I’d start at Omen Azen, which is a classic Japanese place in the West Village/SoHo/Greenwich Village zone — you might see Patti Smith there, it’s very iconic. And then I’m going to go to a bar with some skaters, and then I’m going to go party and dance a lot. I want to hear everything from disco to trap, and then maybe karaoke. End up at a diner because you know a bitch loves some cheese fries.