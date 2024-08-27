The whole point of publishing tour diaries and photo dumps with artists is to pull back the highly produced curtain to expose the real people underneath (even if they spend their downtime in Bode slides and have to turn down fan requests to buy merch off them). Our latest compilation of a musician’s personal pics comes from SG Lewis, who played weekend two of Splash House in Palm Springs earlier in August — and sent us perhaps the realest captions so far.

From imagining what he’s going to have for dinner while still in the booth to revealing the cheeky sticker placement you’d really need a behind-the-scenes view to see, the British singer-songwriter and producer shares his snaps from the weekend ahead. And if you’re inclined to join in on the fun next time, Splash House and Goldenvoice have just announced the lineup for Desert Air, to which Lewis will bring his “Club Heat” project with Tove Lo in November.

@collinjblack Calm before the storm at The Saguaro. I think it was 110 degrees Fahrenheit at this point.

@collinjblack Quick awkward pre-set posing session. No matter how many times I DJ, I will always get a little anxious before playing.

Gina Joy Time to head to stage and close out the weekend!

@collinjblack Classic DJ hand point. Takes many years to perfect.

Gina Joy The sun sets, and things start to get a bit weirder (good weird).

@collinjblack Pushing the right buttons at the right moment (I think).

@collinjblack Not quite sure how the stickers got there, but I think it’s a look.

@collinjblack Thinking about what I’m gonna eat for dinner afterwards.