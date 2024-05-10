Fashion’s biggest night, a.k.a. the Met Gala, has come and gone, and with it goes all the fabulous, over-the-top, and primarily unwearable fashion and beauty looks.

It’s easy to feel inspired by Ariana Grande’s flirty face petals, Cynthia Erivo’s encased-flora manicure, and everyone’s dramatic blush draping, but for the day to day, we’re looking for slightly more relatable hair and makeup ideas to try ourselves. Thankfully, even in the post-Met Gala glow, the stars are still out doing what they do best out on the town and on the red carpets: serving looks — just ones that are a bit easier to to emulate.

From Nicola Coughlan’s delicate headband to Madelaine Petsch’s full smoky eye, read on for more of the best celebrity hair and makeup looks we’re loving this week.

Nicola Coughlan’s Golden Bow

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan looked refined at the Bridgerton season three photo call in Milan, sporting rosy lips and a petite gold headband with a sweet bow in her platinum-blonde hair.

Madelaine Petsch’s Sultry Smoky Eyes

Olivia Wong/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Looking every bit the part of a horror-film heroine, Petsch wore eye-intensifying smoky makeup and liner to the premiere of her new movie, The Strangers: Chapter 1.

Gigi Hadid’s Day-Off Glam

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid’s ladylike, Thom Browne garden-party look at the Met Gala certainly caught our attention, but we think she looks equally amazing with casual hair, a bitten pink lip, and jeans.

Chappell Roan’s Vintage Beauty

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We love to see Chappell Roan’s dark auburn curls hang long and loose, especially when accessorized with the quirky addition of a pearl-encrusted beret.

Sydney Sweeney’s Casual French Twist

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

After cosplaying as a brunette at the Met, Sydney Sweeney ditched her raven wig for her natural hair to go out in New York. This simple French twist gives her spring bob a whole new dimension.

Anok Yai’s High-Octane Skin

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Anok Yai may have worn Swarovski to the Met Gala, but she really shined at the afterparties with sapphire eye shadow and gleaming skin head to toe.

Cardi B’s Lipstick Nails

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from causing a stir, Cardi B opted for controversial lipstick-shaped nails as her latest manicure look. Nail artist Coca Michelle created this angular, forest-green set.