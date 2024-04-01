The Best New Beauty Products NYLON Tried & Loved This Month

March is one of the weirdest months of the year. It’s technically the beginning of spring, but an unexpected cold front will say, “Not quite yet.” Still, you can feel the new season stirring, the seasonal affective disorder lifting, and soon enough, we’ll all be planning for an outdoor happy hour.

This month, ahead of our own spring refreshes, the NYLON team has been trying out the most exciting new beauty launches. Along the way, we’ve found a luminous mineral sunscreen for sunnier days ahead, a frizz-defying hair mask, a majorly brightening concealer, and so much more. Read on for the best beauty products we tried in March 2024.