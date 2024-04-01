Beauty
The Best New Beauty Products NYLON Tried & Loved This Month
A hair-reviving mask, a shareable unisex fragrance, a glowy mineral sunscreen, and more.
March is one of the weirdest months of the year. It’s technically the beginning of spring, but an unexpected cold front will say, “Not quite yet.” Still, you can feel the new season stirring, the seasonal affective disorder lifting, and soon enough, we’ll all be planning for an outdoor happy hour.
This month, ahead of our own spring refreshes, the NYLON team has been trying out the most exciting new beauty launches. Along the way, we’ve found a luminous mineral sunscreen for sunnier days ahead, a frizz-defying hair mask, a majorly brightening concealer, and so much more. Read on for the best beauty products we tried in March 2024.
“This mask is what my hair was crying for all winter long. It's hard to find a moisturizing product that doesn't leave my curls looking greasy, yet still gets the job done. This one does all of those things, while also helping tame some of my hair's natural frizz. — Kelly Reed, senior social strategist
“I never thought I'd match fragrances with my boyfriend, but life comes at you fast! I was in love with Aesop Ouranon at first spritz, immediately intoxicated by its notes of citrus, herbs, and mineral earthiness, and it's quickly become both of our new signature scents. Plus, if you haven't yet seen Aesop's new botanic wonderful window displays in New York City, I suggest you hit a store ASAP to welcome in spring and stock up on fragrances.” — Sophia June, culture writer
“I love a Starface pimple patch as much as the next girl, but sometimes I want to be more incognito. The new earth tone shades are the cutest version of camouflage ever created. Plus, they have the Luar stamp of approval, which goes a long way for me.” — Layla Halabian, culture editor
“When my trusty flat iron that I've had since middle school (seriously) finally croaked, I was fearful that no flat iron could ever replace her. But I've been proven wrong! This Silk'n straightener has exceeded my expectations — the infrared technology has left my hair looking smoother and sleeker than ever. It's much more high-tech than my last ironing tool, with a clear LED display and a lock function to keep the iron plates clamped together when not in use.” — Reed
“I’m a sucker for a luxury face sunscreen, and this is my new favorite. It’s a mineral formula, that doesn’t look chalky or feel dry, thanks to golden pigments and a glowy, dewy texture (which also makes it a great primer under makeup.) I look instantly more refreshed when I put it on, which is something I desperately need coming out of this winter.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
“A thing about me is: I think serums are fake. But I'm happy to report that I'm retiring my theory thanks to La Roche-Posay. Their Hyalu B5 Pure Hyaluronic Acid serum gives me next-level hydration and bouncy skin — and the best part is you can find it at most pharmacies.” — Halabian
“Many color correctors are a lot of effort for little payoff, but this one makes the whole process a no-brainer. The light-weight concealer-corrector hybrid comes in subtle, skin tone flattering colors like peach and yellow that instantly brighten up my dark circles, without even needing another concealer on top.” — Neibart
“Iota's new Supercloud Body Serum is so heavenly — it's lightweight, smells divine, and gives my skin an immediate glow. Every day I can't wait to put this on. It also contains powerful ingredients, like collagen boosting copper peptides and tone-evening Japanese yuzu.” — Reed
“This new brow pencil-and-pen duo is pretty much all I need (plus a spoolie) to fill in and shape my brows a bunch of different ways, from sharp and full to feathery and fluffy. Plus, the Gingersnap shade is a great color to give my brows a warmer tone to go with my red hair, without accidentally skewing too Ronald McDonald.” — Neibart
“I can't believe I've become a Moon Juice disciple in the year 2024, but I cannot shut up about my Mini Dew ‘mineral journey.’ This electrolyte and mineral powder has been nothing short of a godsend to me, a chronically dehydrated person who doesn't like taking supplements. I've seen noticeable improvement in my energy levels, brain fog, and even the severity of my PMS cramps since putting this it in my water over the past two months. I adore the Pomelo flavor which is a refreshing citrus with just a hint of salt.” — Halabian
“If I had to imagine what the Cullen family's house smells like in Twilight, it would be this candle’s scent. The latest Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves collab has given my home a new signature scent: earthy and organic, with warm musky notes of rainy days. And it also looks just perfect with my moss green area rug.” — Reed
“It’s very satisfying that these tints are cool and refreshing to the touch when you apply them, but what I really love is the is the transparent color payoff, which makes the colors look so natural on my cheeks. The hot red-orange shade, Spritz is the perfect fake sunburn color that I plan on wearing all summer.” — Neibart
“When Westman Atelier says ‘suede,’ they're not messing around. The brand's first-ever lipstick has the creamiest formula I've ever applied — it basically feels like butter and doesn't dry out my lips even after hours of wear. The packaging is also an A+; it includes a magnetic mirrored cap for easy application on-the-go.” — Reed
“My inner ’90s child cannot resist this nail polish! It’s a thermal nail lacquer, which means it changes color in different temperatures. When it’s warm, it’s a mid-tone raspberry red and it turns into a near-black wine shade when it’s cold. Both colors are great, but it’s also like a mini magic trick every time you look down at your hands.” — Neibart