With the arrival of summer, comes the opportunity to truly go all out with your makeup routines. Taking a beauty cue from all things sun and surf, it's time to ramp up your choice of product, and prepare for a season of bright colors, glitter, and unique coloring options. If you're looking for a way to truly ditch your go-to winter looks, take a cue from these beauties. Here are seven makeup trends that you'll see all over Instagram throughout summer 2020.

The experts have already offered up their advice on selecting the right shade of shadow for your lids, and now it's time to turn to Instagram. As these MUAs demonstrate, summer is the perfect time to try something new. Brands continue to launch products with '80s-inspired coloring and celebs set hairstyle trends with a rainbow of colorful DIY dye jobs, making it clear that this summer is all about experimenting. Forgo traditional makeup routine norms in favor of clashing your colors and finding multiple ways of using your makeup, and these seven looks will give you all the inspiration you need.

Below, scroll through seven makeup trends that you'll see all over Instagram this summer. Just don't forget to wear your sunscreen with these looks, too.

Summer 2020 Makeup Trend: Mis-Matched Shadow

When you absolutely can't decide on a shade of shadow, there's this option — the two-toned routine. This mirrored look used two colors of shadow in different ways. You could go with a similar coloring option of yellow and pink, or create your own mini rainbow with your favorite shadows.

Summer 2020 Makeup Trend: Over-The-Top Blush

Forget subtlety — this summer's blush trend motto is more is more. Similar to Rihanna's iconic 2017 Met Gala beauty look, the OTT blush look leans on the draping technique, a style riffing off of the super-flushed cheeks of the '70s.

Summer 2020 Makeup Trend: Next-Level Gems

You can never have enough glitter, and expect this summer to be full of shimmery looks. Try going all out with your sparkles like this look or use a touch of shimmer on your inner eye corners or brows.

Summer 2020 Makeup Trend: Neon Eyes

Use some tropical-inspired liner to create artsy eye looks. If you intend to go for a bold eye routine, keep the rest of your look minimal to really make it pop.

Summer 2020 Makeup Trend: Swept-Up Brows And Lashes

With working from home becoming the summer norm, it's likely that you'll see plenty of dewy, fresh looks that rely on volume from the brows and lashes. This look, combined all your no-makeup makeup essentials —highlighter, blush, and subtle lip coloring — creates perfect subtle, soft glow.

Summer 2020 Makeup Trend: Floating Eyeliner

The negative space trend will continue into summer 2020, especially when it comes to eye makeup. Gigi Hadid played up the style with a single straight line across her lids, but the look offers plenty of room to play around with shape and color.

Summer 2020 Makeup Trend: Two-Toned Lined Shadow

Give your bold shadow an extra pop by outlining — however thin or thick — with a contrasting shade. This trend is often seen with the shadow shaping the lid shape, but you can have fun with it and form however you'd like.