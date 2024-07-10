The 5 New Albums Of Summer 2024 We’re Most Looking Forward To

We’ll say it: This summer is for the girls. From Chappell Roan’s sonic supremacy to Taylor Swift’s still-chugging Eras Tour, to the pervasiveness of “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, this warm-weather season seems centered on the music industry’s female movers and shakers.

And thankfully, it’s not over yet. Before autumn rolls in on Sept. 22, some of music’s most prolific ladies will be dropping new albums. Here are the five we’re especially excited about.

Big Ideas - Remi Wolf Release date: July 12 What we’re looking forward to: While the California native’s 2021 debut Juno leaned into the weird and bombastic, our first tastes of Remi Wolf’s sophomore album — including “Motorcycle” and “Cinderella” — sound firmly planted in 1970s nostalgia. So far, the vintage vibe feels like a sweet spot for Wolf’s soulful and raspy voice, albeit with some psychedelic and contemporary twists, like the previously teased track “Slay B*tch,” which is already in the running for next year’s Pride anthem.

Y2K! - Ice Spice Release date: July 26 What we’re looking forward to: Without even dropping an album, rap music’s redheaded ingénue already has a handful of top-10 hits. That’s why the hype is real for her upcoming debut, which follows 2023 EP Like..? Judging by the introductory singles “Think U the Sh*t (Fart)”, “Gimmie a Light,” and “Phat Butt” (which samples “Beez in the Trap” by Nicki Minaj), the Bronx native is focused on honoring her bone-rattling, drill-styled roots. But we’re most excited to see how Ice Spice — who was born in 2000 — harnesses early-aughts inspiration for the collection’s sound and aesthetic. Not to mention who, exactly, will appear in the “crazy” collabs she’s teased.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves - Beabadoobee Release date: Aug. 16 What we’re looking forward to: The Filipino-English singer-songwriter spent summer 2023 cutting her teeth as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. While the Dirty Hit signee’s prior discography skewed closer to bedroom-pop territory — anyone else remember the vice grip “Death Bed (Coffee For Your Head)” had on TikTok? — her upcoming third record already sounds like a daring exploration of various genres. On the lead single “Take a Bite,” she recalls old-school Avril, while the intoxicating “Ever Again” is perhaps the most romantic track she’s released yet.

Short n’ Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter Release date: Aug. 23 What we’re looking forward to: The 4-foot-11-inch songstress has already shown us two different sides with the Julian Bunetta-produced “Espresso” and Jack Antonoff-assisted “Please Please Please,” but there are more facets to unveil. As Carpenter confirmed to Rolling Stone, the aptly titled Short n’ Sweet will feature more tracks made with both musicians and more genre exploration than her previous efforts. With an intriguing tracklist of titles like “Slim Pickins,” “Dumb & Poetic,” and “Bed Chem,” we’re also expecting her signature lyrical wit to be sharper than ever before.