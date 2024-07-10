Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images
The 5 New Albums Of Summer 2024 We’re Most Looking Forward To
It’s a big season for records (and exploring different genres).
by Carson Mlnarik
We’ll say it: This summer is for the girls. From Chappell Roan’s sonic supremacy to Taylor Swift’s still-chugging Eras Tour, to the pervasiveness of “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, this warm-weather season seems centered on the music industry’s female movers and shakers.
And thankfully, it’s not over yet. Before autumn rolls in on Sept. 22, some of music’s most prolific ladies will be dropping new albums. Here are the five we’re especially excited about.