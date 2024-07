Throughout his sophomore solo album Muse, BTS member Jimin draws a line between reckless infatuation and genuine love. But as the penultimate track “Who” reveals, his hunt for romantic inspiration is just beginning. In the lyrical vein of pop classics like Michael Buble’s “Haven’t Met You Yet” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” Jimin sings of a muse still to be found. Nevertheless, he stays optimistic over an early-2000's R&B beat, showing that, perhaps, the search is half the fun.