Self-Portrait Launches Sparkly Bow Jewelry & More Fashion News You Missed

Happy July, fashionphiles. Weekends are slowly filling up with beach getaways, temperatures are rising, and fashion is meeting the moment with newness that packs a punch. In fashion news, The V&A Museum in London announced a free Taylor Swift-themed exhibit documenting her career through her stage looks, which is sure to draw record-breaking crowds. In the shopping universe, there’s new summery capsules from Birkenstock and Lacoste, plus a trippy collaboration from Tekla and one of our favorite techno artists. Keep scrolling to catch up on the week’s can’t-miss updates and collections.

Taylor Swift’s British Invasion

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In honor of Taylor Swift’s nonstop The Eras Tour taking over the United Kingdom this summer, the Victoria & Albert Museum in London is staging an exhibition of her most memorable stage outfits ranging from 2007 to today. The exhibit will take Swifties through 13 stops (of course) highlighting important moments in her career, with looks shown in dialogue with accompanying instruments, props, and some of the museum’s art. Best of all, it’s free to attend, so prepare to queue up all summer long. Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail will be on display from July 27 until September 8.

Self-Portrait’s Debut Jewelry Collection

Courtesy of Self-Portrait

The bow trend isn’t going anywhere — not if Self-Portrait has anything to do with it. The brand’s signature motif that appears across their fashion and handbags has made its way to jewelry — a new category for Self-Portrait — via diamanté earrings and brooches. If you’re not into the sparkle, there’s also sturdy gold cuffs and door-knocker earrings that will pair nicely with little black dresses or polka-dot blouses.

Lacoste’s Retro Olympics Merch

Courtesy of Lacoste

The Summer Olympics are upon us, and if you want a piece of fashion history to celebrate, consider Lacoste’s Olympic Heritage collection that features the original logo from the 1924 Paris Olympics. The knit white tank and short set is très français, and the blue piqué polo is a chic way to get in on the preppy style’s comeback.

Tekla & Jamie xx’s Psychedelic Linkup

Courtesy of Tekla

Jamie xx just rocked Glastonbury with the first The xx on-stage reunion in six years, plus a special performance with Robyn of their new collab, “Life,” from Jamie’s forthcoming album, In Waves. Taking cues from the trippy album art, Tekla and Jamie xx teamed up to create an exclusive bathrobe and beach towel in black & white that aren’t for the minimalist (or migraine sufferer).

Birkenstock 1774’s Eternal Sunshine Capsule

Courtesy of Birkenstock

Birkenstock’s luxe line of sandals, Birkenstock 1774, just dropped a new summer collection that coincidentally (or not) channels Ariana Grande’s latest album with a range of sandals in a mish-mash of trendy materials. If you’re nervous about dipping your whole foot into the jelly shoe trend, try out the pastel jelly-strap sandals, or opt for the raffia style in olive green to add subtle texture to your beach ‘fits.