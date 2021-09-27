Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Our Camp Queen is back and better than ever. On Saturday, Sept. 25, shortly after her performance at Global Citizen Live 2021 at Central Park where she called out institutionalized racism during her set, Lizzo was seen in New York City wearing the ultimate royalcore ensemble. The “Rumors” singer gave us legs for days in a faux-fur cape from Viktor & Rolf’s Fall 2021 couture collection, with a sash that read “Don’t be a drag, just be a queen,” taking lyrics from Lady Gaga’s 2011 hit song “Born This Way.” She then finished the look with black pumps from Manolo Blahnik.

This isn’t the first empowering fashion statement we’ve seen and adored by Lizzo, and she’s always outdoing herself every time. A few weeks ago, the singer was out to dinner in Los Angeles embracing the “rumors” in a custom black tee by Stinson Haus, referencing the Biggie Smalls lyric, “Enuff to feed the needy,” stamped on the front. Before that, Lizzo wore a custom corset top by Rusty Reconstructed, which included a photo of herself printed over the Mona Lisa painting.

The pop star also posted her latest ‘fit on Instagram, with the caption, “DONT BE A DRAG… JUST BE A QUEEN❤️‍🔥 NEW YORK, ITS BEEN REAL💋.” Period, Lizzo.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Chloe X Halle’s matching gowns, Rosialía in Valentino Haute Couture, Grace Van Patten’s leopard corset dress, and more.

Beanie Feldstein

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beanie Feldstein attended the 2021 Tony Awards on Sunday, Sept. 26, wearing a lime green satin ensemble from Christian Siriano’s Spring 2022 collection.

Jamie Chung

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jamie Chung attended HBO’s APA Visionaries afterparty wearing an orange knitted dress from London-based brand Self-Portrait, paired with black pointed mesh heels.

Chloe x Halle

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pop duo Chloe X Halle dazzled at the Global Citizen Live 2021 concert in New York City, with Chloe wearing a crystal-embellished gown from Yousef Al Jasmi, paired with gloves from Gucci, jewels from Fallon, and nude heels by Oh Polly. On her right, Halle opted for a Yousef Al Jasmi dress and nude heels from Flor de Maria.

Jojo

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

R&B singer Jojo arrived on the Global Citizen Live 2021 red carpet wearing a white blazer dress from Area, paired with burgundy Alexandre Vauthier boots, and jewelry from Bonheur.

Rosalía

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosalía attended the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a yellow haute couture gown from Valentino, paired with white gloves and barely-there heels.

Flo Milli

Jason Crowley/Courtesy of BFA.com

Flo Milli attended Diesel’s Sound of the Brave Launch Event in Brooklyn wearing an all-Diesel ‘fit, including an orange jacket over a multicolored bralette and white denim shorts. She completed the look with thigh-high denim boots, a denim handbag, and tinted sunglasses.

Jodie Comer

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

Actress Jodie Comer attended The Last Duel premiere in London wearing a suited look from Gucci’s Aria collection, which was embroidered with sequins all over. She finished the ensemble with jewelry from Gucci and translucent heels.

Ashley Olsen

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the first time since 2019, Ashley Olsen returned to the red carpet alongside her beau Louis Eisner, opting for an all-black look from The Row, gold hoop earrings, and matching ring.

Grace Van Patten

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actress Grace Van Patten attended The Many Saints of Newark premiere wearing a leopard corset dress and a matching handbag from Lanvin’s Fall 2021 collection, paired with pointed black pumps.

Rihanna

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna attended the premiere of her very own Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 in New York, wearing a black plunging top adorned with slits with a lace bodysuit peeking underneath, and sheer thigh-high stockings. She finished her outfit with a bejeweled necklace, silver bracelets, and black platform heels.

Cynthia Erivo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo also attended the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere wearing a sequin mini-dress from Paco Rabanne, paired with black square-toed boots.

Whitney Peak

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gossip Girl 2.0 star Whitney Peak arrived on Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere black carpet with a new ‘70s-inspired blonde mullet and wearing a brown shearling bomber jacket over a white tee with dark brown bottoms. She paired the look with bronze platform boots and gold accessories.

Dua Lipa

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Before making her runway debut for Versace’s Spring 2022 show, Dua Lipa was seen out in New York City wearing a baby tee from Heaven by Marc Jacobs with a green sweater wrapped around her shoulders and dark wash jeans. She finished her outfit with sunglasses and sneakers from Balenciaga, and a multicolored fleece shoulder bag from Chopova Lowena.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid channeled her inner schoolgirl wearing a plaid suit from Bulgarian designer Kiko Kostadinov, with a white keyhole top. She paired the look with a beaded “B” necklace by Dilara Findikoglu, square-toed boots, and a Chanel tote bag.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Power couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were seen out and about in New York City, with Turner opting for a green button-up with denim jeans and white sneakers. She accessorized with a green fitted cap and a baby blue shoulder bag. On her right, Jonas wore a striped polo top with black bottoms and black Vans sneakers.