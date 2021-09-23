Gossip Girl Star Whitney Peak’s Latest Hairstyle Is A Blonde Mullet

Over the past year or so, the mullet has had one of the biggest hairstyle comebacks right after curtain bangs. Every celebrity, from Rihanna and Miley Cyrus to Doja Cat and Halsey, has given the late-‘70s to early-‘80s hairstyle a try. Now, the next star to give the iconic look a go is Whitney Peak.

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Gossip Girl 2.0 actress arrived to the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere that took place in New York City wearing a light blonde mullet with a slight strawberry tint. Although her style wasn’t full-on shag, like how Cyrus has been styling her own mullet lately, Peak kept her new strands pretty close and tapered in the front with slightly loose waves in the back.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While it isn’t the first time the TV star has worn a mullet before — she recently had a short dark brown ‘mully’ for her shoot with the Gossip Girl cast for Rolling Stone— this is the first time she’s worn the style in long blonde tresses. The new look is definitely a tad out-of-the-box for Peak, as we’re used to seeing her with natural big curly hair. Just last week for the 2021 Met Gala, she wore her natural hair bigger and better with the help from Naeemah LaFond using Heat Free Hair extensions and Amika hair products.

As for whether her newest look might be a permanent choice, we’ll just have to wait and see. Below, take a closer look at Peak’s latest hairstyle from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 premiere.