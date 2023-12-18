NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 25: Hailey Bieber is seen in Tribeca on January 25, 2023 in New York Ci...
12 Last-Minute Luxury Fashion Gifts That’ll Arrive Before Dec. 25

For those who have more wiggle room in their budget.

The word “luxury” can feel far out of reach, especially during gift-giving season. But if you’ve been stuck on what exactly to get (and are now in a time crunch), remember that not all luxe gifts need to have a hefty price tag.

Whether it’s a personalizable scarf or a pair of celebrity-favorite sunglasses, each of the splurge-worthy treats below rings in at under $1,500 — and will arrive before the holiday festivities commence (thank you, express shipping). Ahead, see our selection of designer finds that’ll earn you the title of best gift giver while making the fashion friend in your life feel their bougiest.

Intrecciato Bi-Fold Wallet With Coin Purse
Bottega Veneta

The house’s best-selling woven bags might break the bank too much this holiday season — but you can still incorporate the signature aesthetic into your wardrobe with a customizable wallet. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 24, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 21.)

Cashmere Scarf
Burberry

This luxurious plaid scarf has been a timeless staple for decades. Don’t settle for dupes — choose the OG made with plush cashmere, and personalize it for free. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 23, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 20.)

Cat Eye Sunglasses
Celine

A pair of sleek black sunnies Kaia Gerber and Blackpink’s Lisa own. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 25, you’ll need to choose complimentary express shipping by Dec. 23.)

Disney Daisy Duck Tartan Pleated Carabiner Belted Miniskirt
Chopova Lowena

A street-style favorite all year long, this pleated plaid skirt (and all of its variations) is a prime example of the blokecore trend. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 24, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 19.)

Heart Bag
Coach

Bags were a standout in Coach’s Fall 2023 collection, and now, these kitschy, inner child-pleasing minis are finally available to shop. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 25, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 19.)

Saddle Gloves
Dior

If you’re wondering if a pair of gloves is worth the price tag, consider that they’re downright affordable compared to a full-on Saddle Bag. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 25, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 23.)

M-Arga
Diesel

Spruce up a classic black T-shirt with Diesel’s bold hardware. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 25, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 21.)

Savoy Medium GG Toiletry Case
Gucci

Kick off your Gucci luggage collection with a monogram toiletry pouch that’ll have you bustling through the airport in style like Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 24, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 21.)

Diary with Leather Case
Miu Miu

Who wouldn’t want to journal in a sleek leather Miu Miu diary? Your writer friend will thank you, even if they think it’s too fancy to even touch. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 24, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 19.)

Leather Oxfords
Prada

A gift that’ll be in your closet for the years to come, even post-TikTok trends. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 24, you'll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 19.)

Flag Cotton Crewneck Sweater
Polo Ralph Lauren

Hear me out — this cozy crewneck sweater paired with a pleated mini skirt and loafers. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 25, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 21.)

Calcifer Necklace
Sandy Liang

For the smoker in your life who likes to puff in luxury, this necklace can hold a standard-size lighter or be worn by itself as a statement piece. (For this item to arrive by Dec. 24, you’ll need to choose express shipping by Dec. 18.)