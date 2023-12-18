The word “luxury” can feel far out of reach, especially during gift-giving season. But if you’ve been stuck on what exactly to get (and are now in a time crunch), remember that not all luxe gifts need to have a hefty price tag.

Whether it’s a personalizable scarf or a pair of celebrity-favorite sunglasses, each of the splurge-worthy treats below rings in at under $1,500 — and will arrive before the holiday festivities commence (thank you, express shipping). Ahead, see our selection of designer finds that’ll earn you the title of best gift giver while making the fashion friend in your life feel their bougiest.