Megan Fox Is Launching The Ultimate Pop-Punk Collection With Boohoo

After teasing the upcoming collaboration on Instagram earlier this week, actress and pop-punk baddie Megan Fox is finally launching her first-ever fashion collaboration with online retailer boohoo.

Fox teamed up with her wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly for the new collection, who also just released her very own collab with Nasty Gal. Fox’s launch consists of more than 40 different styles, including trendy pieces like a retro-inspired blazer dress, a zebra trench coat, a matching red corduroy set, an “Ohio” varsity jacket, form-fitting cutout silhouettes, and more.

“I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo! I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that,” said Fox in an official statement. “I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.”

Although Fox has always been known for her ultra-sexy style, the star has recently evolved into fashion’s biggest inspiration, often coordinating with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. Over the course of 2021 alone, the Jennifer’s Body star has been spotted in trendsetting ensembles on and off the red carpet, including a sheer dress from Mugler at the 2021 MTV VMAs and Miaou’s “must-have” corset and leather pants set in a recent off-duty look.

When talking inspiration about the collection, Fox exclusively told NYLON, “My personal style inspired the collection. I wanted some pieces that were sexy and workable for both day and night.” Out of the entire release, she added, “I am obsessed with the zebra print trench coat. I haven’t seen anything like it this season. It’s daring and fun, and definitely makes a statement.”

With sizes available in each piece ranging from 2 through 24 and prices from $12 to $120, you can shop Megan Fox’s new apparel line on boohoo.com starting on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Until then, view the full campaign in more detail, below.

Courtesy of Boohoo

