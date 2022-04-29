The 6 Sandal Trends To Wear For All Of Your Summer Plans

It’s finally time to splurge on a nice pedicure and a pair of sandals (or three) to match. The Spring 2022 runways brought the best sandal styles to shop and wear this summer, from fisherman-style footwear at Max Mara to sporty slides at Proenza Schouler. To help prepare your wardrobe for all of your warm-weather plans, we’ve rounded up the hottest sandal trends for you to shop ASAP.

Throwback trends are all over 2022 style and sandals are no exception. Minimal wedges, Y2K flatforms, and indie sleaze-era gladiators are three of this summer’s must-have trends, and brands like Staud and Simon Miller are giving them an update in dopamine-dressing hues. As quarantine style heightened our threshold for function-meets-comfort dressing, a lot of this season’s trending sandals also give the best support and ease. Cushy pillow sandals are peak cozy for your feet, flatforms act as a swap for platform heels, and wedges are a substitute for going out in a high stiletto.

With your vacation plans and summer date nights in the works, it’s time to give your sandal wardrobe a total makeover. Below, we’ve shopped our favorites from the sandal trends you’re going to start seeing everywhere for summer.

Summer 2022 Sandal Trend No. 1: Pillow Sandals

Puffy, cushy, pillowy sandals are only growing a bigger following heading into summer and they’re getting progressively more extreme. Iterations include the early-aughts flatform, the sporty slide, the chic mid-heel, and the rubber flip-flop. These casual, comfy sandals make dressing beyond the house much less intimidating.

Summer 2022 Sandal Trend No. 2: Flatforms

Early 2000s style rages on with the reign of the flatform sandal. This footwear type can be part of your daytime wardrobe but can also be dressed up as a much more comfortable option than summer-friendly heels or mules. Fun colors and patterns from brands like Free People and Simon Miller keep this throwback trend fresh and updated.

Summer 2022 Sandal Trend No. 3: Fisherman Sandals

The glorified “dad” sandal of this summer is a caged fisherman. Opt for a chunky sole from Vagabond or a jelly version from Melissa to make this trend maximal and modern. This style is runway-endorsed from brands like Marni, Versace, and Prada — another “ugly” shoe trend turned high fashion.

Summer 2022 Sandal Trend No. 4: Lace-Up Sandals

The gladiator sandal from the now-named indie sleaze era is having its summer 2022 moment in a more minimal lace-up version. A few wraps around the ankle in a neutral colorway makes for the perfect every-occasion sandal.

Summer 2022 Sandal Trend No. 5: Sporty Sandals

The sporty-girl sandal has been made cool again by brands like Charles & Keith and Rag & Bone, amongst others. Designers sent versions of an athleisure sandal down the Spring 2022 runways, including materials like neoprene, rubber, and mesh. Contrast the accessory’s signature look with a breezy sundress or lean into the sporty vibes with a button down and baggy denim shorts.

Summer 2022 Sandal Trend No. 6: Wedge Sandals

The return of the wedge is among us and it’s keeping its early-2000s feel. Mid-height block wedges are in for summer and they come in minimal silhouettes and maximal styles, from bright colors to translucent materials.