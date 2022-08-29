Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

The 2022 MTV VMAs hosted its annual award ceremony on Sunday night, highlighting the most memorable moments in music. The star-studded awards show featured not only highly-anticipated live performances, but also some of the most daring red carpet looks we’ve seen in a minute, including a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift, who accepted the award for Video of the Year for her 15-minute “All Too Well: The Short Film” — and also revealed an upcoming new album Midnights.

With every coveted event comes the exclusive after party, and Swift was seen heading to one hosted by Republic Records in a royal blue silk mini romper by Moschino and embroidered with glittery stars, channeling “midnight.” She paired her look with a fuzzy jacket along with platform sparkly sandals from Alexander McQueen. She finished her night-out ensemble with jewelry from ANANYA and her signature bold red lipstick.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Willow Smith at the 2022 Reading Festival, Dua Lipa’s wedding guest dress, Maya Hawke in double denim, and more.

Blackpink

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

During the 2022 MTV VMAs, Blackpink arrived on the red carpet donning their respective fashion houses as brand ambassadors. Lisa opted for Celine’s black wool jumpsuit accessorized with black patent sandals and Bulgari Serpenti jewelry; Jisoo wore a lace Dior gown with beaded drop earrings from Cartier; Jennie donned a Chanel two-piece, and finally, Rosé rocked a Saint Laurent mini dress with Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® accessories.

Lizzo

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

Lizzo was also in attendance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, wearing an exaggerated puffed couture gown from Jean Paul Gaultier with sheer gloves.

Willow Smith

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

Willow Smith rocked the main stage at the 2022 Reading Festival this past Sunday in a gray crop top with red flannel detailing. The pop-punk songstress also wore a plaid tartan mini skirt, black socks, and a colorful knitted beanie.

Charli XCX

Simone Joyner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Charli XCX was photographed on stage at the 2022 Reading Festival rocking a black leather bralette with a pleated mini skirt and knee-high lace-up boots.

Megan Thee Stallion

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images

On Friday, Aug. 26, Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage to perform on Day 1 for the 2022 Reading Festival. The Traumazine rapper wore a fetishcore-inspired black corseted bodysuit paired with black boots.

Dua Lipa

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dua Lipa made an appearance at designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri’s wedding in Charleval, France, over the weekend. The Future Nostalgia singer looked absolutely darling in Jacquemus’ white mesh gown from the Fall 2022 “Le Papier” collection, styled with its Camargue sandals, a black La Vague purse, and white cross earrings.

Kendall Jenner

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While arriving for a business meeting in Los Angeles on Friday, Kendall Jenner was captured wearing a full chocolate brown look, including an embroidered tank top styled with a midi skirt and cowboy boots. She completed her look with black sunglasses and a leather shoulder bag.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker attended the Kylie Cosmetics party in Los Angeles last week and for the occasion, D’Amelio wore a beige corset with wide-legged cargo jeans, platform heels, and a black mini bag. She was spotted holding hands with Barker, who opted for a black-and-white look with a leather harness, studded boots, and black sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also attended Kylie Cosmetics’ party in Los Angeles, with Kardashian dressed in a black leather corset paired with a quarter-sleeve cardigan, black trousers, and boots. By her side, Barker wore Raf Simons’ “punkette" shirt from its Spring 2019 collection with gray-washed pants and chunky platform shoes from Balenciaga.

Olivia Rodrigo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last week, Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at Billy Joel’s concert in New York City wearing a black vintage Vivienne Westwood corset from the brand’s Fall 1991 collection, sourced by Tab Vintage. The Sour singer completed her outfit with a pleated tartan mini skirt from Saint Sintra’s Fall 2022 collection, platform knee-high boots, and a black choker to match.

Chloe Cherry

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry made her way to Betsey Johnson’s 80th birthday party in Los Angeles rocking the brand’s floral-printed mini dress with matching combat boots and a shimmery gold shoulder bag shaped like a bucket for champagne.

Maya Hawke

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Monday, Aug. 22, Stranger Things actress and singer performed in Nashville in true Southern style, opting for a trendy head-to-toe denim look, layered with a white top and black leather boots.