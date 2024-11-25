3 Ways To Wear Watches Anywhere But Your Wrist

As designers attempt to one-up each other, hybrid pieces are cropping up more and more. Take, for instance, sneaker/mary-jane combos or jacket/shirt fusions. The watch world is not immune to the melding of styles, with the boldest of brands and fashionistas alike finding other places to wear their timepieces besides their wrists. Rihanna kicked off the trend — as she is wont to do — with a half-million dollar watch worn around her ankle, and around the same time, Emma Chamberlain wore the Cartier Baignoire style on her neck. Chanel even boldly turned their classic Première watch into a necklace/headphone situation that both Lily-Rose Depp and Lana Del Rey couldn’t resist.

Nothing is off-limits when it comes to accessorizing, so why not turn a beloved velvet choker into a functional watch? If you’re after traditional wristwatches, we have a guide for that, of course, but if your Gen-Alpha younger cousins are bored of stainless-steel timepieces and you want to wow them with your trendiness, try one of the options below.

WATCH CHOKERS

Emma Chamberlain Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The first place we noticed watches gravitate towards besides wrists was the neck. Watch chokers have been spotted on Rihanna, Tyla, and Emma Chamberlain, and have been replicated and re-styled several times over. Go for an all-metal look, or take cues from Chamberlain and do a black choker-style neck-watch.

WATCH RINGS

Courtesy of Breda

The tiniest watches meant for the most delicate of hands. Watch rings are a cheeky way to keep the time while not fully committing to a wristwatch. Pick up a style inspired by simple ‘90s watches or go for a little bling.

WATCH ANKLETS

Rihanna redefined opulence by amping up her racer-cool outfit at an F1 event in Las Vegas in Nov. 2023 with a casual $400,000 Jacob & Co. watch around her ankle. While we won’t ever see that number in our bank accounts probably ever, we can still riff on the style by buying larger men’s watch bracelets and putting them on over leggings.