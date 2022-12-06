Life
NYLON Daily Newsletter: December 5, 2022
Selena Gomez's bright manicure, an exclusive interview with Natasha Lyonne, and more.
NATASHA LYONNE LIKES BEING LEFT ALONE
Natasha Lyonne is a deeply compelling storyteller. You can’t predict where she will turn next, even when she is mid-sentence. At one point, she muses about becoming a cyborg or like “Gary Oldman in Dracula” in the name of being more productive: “If I was a vampire, I could smoke as much as I want, and I’d never run out of time, see?” READ MORE
CHECK OUT SELENA GOMEZ'S PERFECT SKITTLES MANI
She’s proving the winter months don't need to make your manicures less colorful. READ MORE
The perfect gift should not only have a substantial price tag (it does in fact matter in this context, get over it) but it should also evoke a sense of refinement. A bougie gift need not be flashy, but it sure as hell needs to be of quality. READ MORE
THE MOST INTERESTING FASHION DESIGNERS RIGHT NOW ARE ARTISTS
Lately, the coolest clothes you can buy are from designers who first made a name for themselves as painters and visual artists. READ MORE
