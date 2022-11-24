A version of this content appeared in NYLON’s daily newsletter on November 23, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

COURTNEY LOVE’S BEST ‘90S FASHION MOMENTS

As the unofficial spokesmodel for the ‘90s grunge aesthetic (alongside her late husband Kurt Cobain), Love’s outfit choices and star power caught everyone’s attention since coming onto the music scene with her band Hole in 1989. Eventually, Hollywood and the fashion industry also took notice, and she became a red carpet staple in the late ‘90s — going from grunge to glam and even earning a campaign gig with Versace. READ MORE

REMEMBER WHEN GOSSIP GIRL MADE THE QUINTESSENTIAL THANKSGIVING EPISODE?

Nelly Furtado’s “Promiscuous,” sepia-toned flashbacks, and Blair Waldorf eating a pie — the best Thanksgiving is a Gossip Girl Thanksgiving. READ MORE

THE BEST EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEALS ON AMAZON

If you’re looking to get a head-start on your holiday shopping, good news: Amazon is already releasing their early Black Friday deals. READ MORE

SARAH BAHBAH ANNOUNCES NEW ART BOOK DEAR LOVE

A decade of Bahbah's work, presented in more than 600 bespoke photographs that seek to reveal her psycholigical underpinnings. READ MORE

GET TO KNOW SAGITTARIUS, ASTROLOGY’S WILD CHILD

Are you ready to change the world? Certainly. Are you a little tweaked out? Definitely. Welcome to Sagittarius season. READ MORE

