YES, THEY'RE BACK: BEHOLD THE BALLET FLAT

The resurgence of the ballet-inspired shoes signal a fashion vibe shift — but it's not like they ever really left. For a specific set of shoppers, ballet-style shoes are an eternal wardrobe staple.

TEGAN AND SARA BLOW IT ALL UP

Their new album is inspired by the "adrenaline and terror" of dismantling your life. To get here, they had to go back to therapy. NYLON spoke with the alt-pop sister duo about learning to compromise, "grieving" big career changes, and whether they'll ever make solo albums.

ALL THE DARK GLEE DRAMA TO BE EXAMINED IN NEW DOCUSERIES

From 2009 to 2015, the Ryan Murphy-created musical comedy-drama was beloved by fans for its campy excess, pitch-perfect performances, and seemingly endless supply of covers of mashed-up pop songs. But the series was also known for its rumored toxicity — whether it was drug problems, mental health issues, or Lea Michele's reputation for being a bully.

AN ODE TO JULIA FOX, THE ONLY CELEBRITY WHO GETS IT

Julia Fox is a perfect celebrity because she knows what the job entails: providing an endless stream of low-stakes drama, intrigue, and levity. Fox's approach to celebrity is more akin to performance art than self-promotion. After all, being a capital-C celebrity might be the greatest role she's played.

